Prince George and Princess Charlotte Join Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Concert at the Palace

The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson attend the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William

Queen Elizabeth is throwing the ultimate house party!

The 96-year-old monarch opened the doors of Buckingham Palace to 22,000 guests on Saturday for a star-studded "Platinum Party" celebrating the U.K. and Commonwealth's contributions to fashion, sports, the environment and music during her record-breaking 70-year reign.

The Queen herself did not attend the concert due to her ongoing "mobility issues." PEOPLE has confirmed that she will be watching the show on TV at home in Windsor Castle — but her absence didn't dampen the celebration.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also did not attend the festivities. The couple is spending the day privately as a family to celebrate their daughter Lilibet's first birthday.

RELATED: Princess Charlotte Adorably Conducts 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' During Jubilee Concert Practice

Fresh off their first royal walkabout in Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William in the royal box for the star-studded show, which opened with a humorous sketch featuring the Queen and Paddington Bear having tea! When Paddington Bear said he always had a sandwich on him, the Queen quipped, "So do I," and pulled one out of her handbag!

Other royal family members attending the show included Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn; Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence; Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; Peter Phillips and his daughters; Zara and Mike Tindall; the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester; the Duke of Kent; Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent and Sarah Chatto and her family.

Curated by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, the party got started with Queen + Adam Lambert performing a rousing rendition of "We Are the Champions" as Kate, William and the children waved Union Jack flags along with the crowd.

Story continues

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: (L-R) Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 04, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Prince George and Prince William

It is the second performance by Queen guitarist Brian May at the palace, following his historic appearance on the Palace roof at the Queen's Golden Jubilee Concert in 2002.

"Twenty years after playing The Queen's glorious Golden Jubilee, we're very happy to be invited again," May told the BBC ahead of the show. "There was a moment when I wondered… after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go?!"

Buckingham Palace

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty

Alongside May, the party features performances from Elton John, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli and Diana Ross.

Lloyd Webber and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will also appear in a special performance featuring casts and special guests from The Phantom of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King, and Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: (L-R) Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank arrive at the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, on June 4, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank

Sir David Attenborough, Dame Julie Andrews, David Beckham and U.S. Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu are among the celebrity hosts appearing onstage or via video.

"I have had the honor of meeting The Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family," Diana Ross told the BBC ahead of the show, which featured three stages, linked by walkways, to create a 360-degree experience in front of Buckingham Palace and the Queen Victoria Memorial.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Camila, Duchess of Cornawall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson attend the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty

Alongside these are 70 columns of light representing each year of the monarch's seven-decade reign. An impressive light show also featured a corgi, the Queen's beloved dog breed.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Alicia Keys performs during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Alicia Keys performs

"Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world," added Ross. "I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion."

RETRANSMITTED CORRECTING BYLINE Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda perform during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda perform during the Platinum Party at the Palace

Rocker Rod Stewart also shared words of praise for the Queen: "Queen Elizabeth has given incredible service to the United Kingdom over the last 70 years.

"She has demonstrated to the world what a special person she is and how lucky we are to have her."

The Duke of Cambridge during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Prince Charles

Both William and Charles gave moving speeches during the concert.

"While no one's grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century," William said. "In that time, mankind has benefited from unimaginable technological developments and scientific breakthroughs. And although those breakthroughs have increased our awareness of the impact humans have on our world, our planet has become more fragile. Today, in 2022 — as The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee — the pressing need to protect and restore our planet has never been more urgent."

Charles, who took the stage alongside his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, opened by stating, "Your Majesty, mummy," he began. "Thank you from your family, the country and the Commonwealth."