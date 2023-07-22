Prince George celebrates his 10th birthday: A look back at the young royal's life

Prince George celebrated his 10th birthday on July 22nd. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Prince George has officially hit double digits!

The eldest child of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales celebrated his 10th birthday on July 22 to the delight of family, friends, and royal followers everywhere. The festivities in his honor will include a soccer-themed birthday party, according to royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, who told ET Online that his parents are ensuring its nothing too lavish. The party will run "below the radar" at the family's Norfolk home or Windsor Castle, Nicholl explained.

"I'm told that this birthday party will be family, of course, close friends, friends from his old school, [and] friends from George's new school, but it's not going to be showy in any way," Nicholl told ET. "A lavish party, where there's a huge expense, is just not William and Kate's style."

And as family tradition goes, Nicoholl noted that Middleton will bake the cake for the festivities, as she does for all three children.

"I love making the cake," Princess Kate said on A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019, as People reported. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing, and I make far too much. But I love it."

While he may be second in succession for the throne, George's parents have been doing their best to provide their son with a normal childhood. During an interview with U.K. radio host Roman Kemp, Middleton shared that she and William, who also have two younger children, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, are focused on making sure their children feel supported.

"It's not about the number of toys they've got or the number of sort of trips that you go on with them," Middleton told Kemp. "It's just making sure that they've got the right emotional support around them and that comes from the adults in their lives."

As expected, the parents released a new portrait of their oldest son on Friday. Sporting a blue-and-white checked shirt and green pants, George took a seat on some steps and smiled brightly at the camera.

Story continues

"10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday!" the post's caption read.

Prince George's introduction to the world

News of Middleton's pregnancy first broke when she was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes intractable vomiting during pregnancy. But the baby's delivery went smoothly, and he was born at St Mary's Hospital in London in 2013.

Though Prince George was introduced to the world by his parents on the steps outside the Lindo Wing, his name wasn't released publicly until the next day, when it was announced that they would name him George Alexander Louis, and that he would be formally known as Prince George of Cambridge. He was named after several members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI.

Prince William and Princess Catherine leave the Lindo Wing. (Photo: Niki Nikolova/FilmMagic)

That same day, George was visited by his grandfather Prince Charles and his wife, The Duchess of Cornwall at the hospital. Now known as King Charles and Queen Camilla, the proud grandfather deemed the new tot "marvelous." In October of that year, he was christened at The Chapel Royalin a hand-made replica of the Royal Christening Robe.

Looking back on the experience of showing her child to the world, Middleton later admitted “it was slightly terrifying, I’m not going to lie.” Appearing as a guest on Happy Mum Happy Baby, Middleton shared that they actively practiced putting a baby doll into a car seat in the car, since they were well aware that they’d have to do that with the entire world watching upon their baby's arrival, it was reported at the time.

Prince George's early years

George became a big brother in 2015 when the family welcomed Princess Charlotte to their brood. The tot visited his baby sister in the hospital dressed in knee socks, shorts, and a sweater. He waved to onlookers as he was carried into the Lindo Wing by his father.

Another prominent relationship in George's first years was the toddler's bond with his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who he knew as Gan Gan. In honor of the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, George posed for photos with her as he stood on a pile of books.

Historic portraits: Prince George with his father Prince William, his grandfather Prince Charles and his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. The monarch with her three direct heirs 👑 pic.twitter.com/3vvqhUNQAO — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) July 22, 2021

Several years later, it was reported by The Sun that Queen Elizabeth loved doting on her great-grandson, and would "go out of her way to spend time with him" and even left him little gifts at the foot of his bed when he stayed over for visits at Buckingham Palace.

George met some other famous faces in 2016 when then-President of the United States Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama visited Kensington Palace. Dressed in a monogrammed terry-cloth white bathrobe, the toddler enchanted POTUS while donning his PJs.

George with President Obama.

(Imagine meeting a President of the United States in your bathrobe. You'll never be that cool. 🤣)#PrinceGeorge10 pic.twitter.com/a4AnfAPipW — The Office of Messie Condo (@messiecondo) July 22, 2023

Growing up royal

These days, George is busy attending Lambrook School along with his younger siblings. Describing itself as a "leading coeducational Prep School for 615 boys and girls aged 3 and 13, set in 52 acres of beautiful Berkshire countryside," the school welcomed the family with open arms upon their first day in 2022, when they arrived with their parents, CNN reported.

Outside of the classroom, George has a variety of interests. As his soccer-themed birthday party demonstrates, sports have proven to be a favorite for George throughout his life. A frequent attendee of soccer matches with his family, George is often seen kicking the ball around with his younger sister.

George and his sister Prince Charlotte attended Wimbledon this month. (Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Beyond soccer, George is a tennis fan. Wimbledon champion Roger Federer shared with the Daily Star about hitting the court with with George during visit to Middleton's parents' home in 2019, even noting that the boy had a "good swing."

Just last month, George joined his sister Charlotte to take in Wimbledon. The dynamic duo thrilled onlookers as they reacted throughout the men’s singles final.