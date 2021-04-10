Prince Charles honors 'dear papa' Prince Philip in emotional speech: 'I miss my father enormously'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elise Solé
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles, Prince of Wales, honored his late father Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in a moving speech. (Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Charles, Prince of Wales, honored his late father Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in a moving speech. (Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Charles gave a moving speech in honor of his father Prince Philip — his "dear Papa" — who died on Friday at age 99. 

On Saturday, Charles, the Prince of Wales, spoke to reporters on royal grounds. "I particularly wanted to say that my father — for I suppose, the last 70 years — has given the most remarkable devoted service to the Queen, to my family, and to the country. But also to the whole of the Commonwealth." 

He continued, "And, as you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure, and apart from anything else I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow. 

"My dear Papa was a very special person who I think, above all else, would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him," said the 72-year-old father of Prince William and Prince Harry. "And from that point of view, we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time. Thank you."

Earlier that day, funeral arrangements were announced for the Duke of Edinburgh, who will be laid to rest on April 17 in a scaled-down ceremony in light of pandemic safety restrictions. Buckingham Palace also shared video footage of a 41-gun salute fired every minute for 40 minutes, noting that The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in London used the same guns fired for the Duke's 1947 wedding ceremony with Queen Elizabeth and at her 1953 coronation. 

A palace spokesperson shared that during the funeral, Philip's coffin will be transported in a Land Rover he and Prince Charles co-designed, with the royal family walking behind it. Buckingham Palace also confirmed that Prince Harry, who has not visited his family since moving to California with Meghan Markle and their son Archie, will attend the service. However, Markle, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, will not accompany him on the recommendation of her doctor. 

In February, Prince Philip, who retired in 2017, was hospitalized for a pre-existing heart problem at King Edward VII Hospital, where Charles paid him visits. According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, Philip did not have a close relationship with Charles during the early years of fatherhood and the two were strained during Charles's rocky marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales. However, the father and son grew close over the years. Prince Philip passed away on the 16th wedding anniversary of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. 

In November, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth celebrated their own anniversary, marking 70 years of marriage, by releasing an official portrait on social media. The Queen had previously described Philip as "my strength and stay."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Charles breaks the royal family's public silence after Prince Philip's death: 'I miss my father enormously'

    The Prince of Wales is the first of Queen and Prince Philip's four children to share a statement after the death of their father.

  • Prince Charles Is Getting Nervous About Ascending to the Throne Amid Prince Philip’s Death

    We know that the line to the throne is set in stone for the monarchy with Prince Charles second in line after Queen Elizabeth, but it doesn’t look like everyone wants to see him become king. A new poll by Deltapoll shows that U.K. citizens would prefer to see Prince William jump ahead of his […]

  • Prince Philip funeral set for April 17: Your funeral questions, answered

    When is Prince Philip's funeral? Will Queen Elizabeth be in mourning? Will he be buried at Windsor Castle?

  • Game Changers: Shaka King on navigating Hollywood's 'incredibly hostile' attitude toward Black-led films before making 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

    Shaka King talks about his long journey to make the Oscar-nominated Fred Hampton story "Judas and the Black Messiah."

  • Prince Philip's funeral procession: a Land Rover hearse, Royal Marine bearers and route around Windsor Castle

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin will be carried through the grounds of Windsor Castle in a modified Land Rover that he designed for the occasion himself. The funeral will take place next Saturday at 3pm, following a short procession in which the Prince of Wales and senior members of the Royal family will follow the coffin on foot as it is driven to St George’s Chapel. The Queen will not take part in the procession. It will be a royal funeral like no other, with Royals adhering to Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks throughout the ceremony and maintaining social distancing. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that it would not be a state occasion, in accordance with the Duke’s wishes, but a ceremonial royal funeral in line with the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002. Her Majesty gave final approval to the plans, which “very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke" who died peacefully at home in Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay tribute to Prince Philip

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reacting to the news of Prince Philip's death at age 99.

  • Princess Anne Says "Life Will Be Completely Different" Now That Her Father, Prince Philip, Has Died

    Princess Anne and Prince Edward discussed their late father's legacy in an interview for ITV.

  • Ashley Cain Calls Baby Girl His 'Hero' as They Go Home After Doctors Say She Has 'Days to Live'

    The Challenge's Ashley Cain says he finds "strength" in giving his daughter Azaylia the "best of me" as they're told she has "days to live" amid her battle with leukemia

  • Here's Why Prince Philip Never Became King After Queen Elizabeth Ascended the Throne

    Royal tradition has everything to do with it.

  • Why Prince Philip, 99, Said He Had "No Desire" to Reach 100

    Amid the death of Prince Philip at 99, past quotes from the Duke of Edinburgh on living to 100 have resurfaced online. Keep reading for his candid thoughts on potentially becoming a centenarian.

  • The Queen Is "Hopeful" That Prince Harry Will Return Home Following Prince Philip's Death, Royal Source Says

    The Queen personally called Harry with the sad news Friday morning.

  • Prince William Drops Out of BAFTA Awards Following Prince Philip’s Death

    Prince William has dropped out of this weekend’s BAFTA Awards, following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip, Variety has confirmed. “In light of The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, The Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend,” said BAFTA in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, […]

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Inevitably Blames Harry and Meghan for Prince Philip’s Death

    Fox NewsMinutes after the British royal family announced that Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, had died at the age of 99, the sleuths at Fox & Friends blamed their inevitable culprits: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.Host Brian Kilmeade immediately linked the death of the extremely old and sickly Duke of Edinburgh to Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last month and contained shocking claims of racism and cruel treatment against Meghan by royal family members.Kilmeade said on Friday’s show: “There are reports that [Philip] was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey, so here he is trying to recover and he’s hit with that.”Brian Kilmeade connects the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview: "If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview ... Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." pic.twitter.com/tevB9ijMeH— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 Kilmeade then went on to cite Piers Morgan, of all people, as evidence that Philip’s health was hit by the Oprah interview. Morgan resigned in disgrace from his show, Good Morning Britain, after thousands of people complained about his repeated attacks on Meghan. The low point came when he said didn’t believe her admission that she felt suicidal.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.The Fox & Friends host said: “Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show, which he famously walked off of, is like ‘Really? Your grandfather is in the hospital, you know he’s not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview?’ Evidently, it definitely added to his stress.”Philip left his London hospital after a month-long stay for treatment of an unspecified infection. He also underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition in that time. He was also 99 years old.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Philip dead: The Duke of Edinburgh dies aged 99

    Prince Philip has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.

  • Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup's design team: 'It's not a truck'

    The Hyundai HCD-15 Santa Cruz was one of the biggest hits of the North American International Auto Show back in 2015. Well, it's been half a decade since then, but the Santa Cruz is finally happening. Ahead of the Santa Cruz's April 15 unveil, Hyundai has released a video from its design studio in California talking about the new, well, not-truck.

  • New Movies: Release Calendar for April 9, Plus Where to Watch the Latest Films

    As theaters begin showing signs of life and streaming and VOD options stay hefty, IndieWire is here to guide you through all of your new viewing options each week.

  • The Evolution of Kristen Stewart: From ‘Panic Room’ to ‘Twilight’ to ‘Spencer’ (Photos)

    “Safety of Objects” (2001) Following a non-speaking role in the Disney Channel series “The Thirteenth Year” and a walk-on part in “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas,” Stewart appeared in the indie film “The Safety of Objects” as the tomboy daughter of a troubled single mom played by Patricia Clarkson. “Panic Room” (2002) A year later, Stewart costarred with Jodie Foster in “Panic Room,” a thriller about a divorced mom and her diabetic daughter, who are trapped in their new home by invading burglars. It was the first time critics took notice of the 12-year-old’s talent and nominated her for her first Young Artist Award. “Cold Creek Manor” (2003) Stewart was nominated for a Young Artist Award for her performance in another thriller, “Cold Creek Manor” starring as the tween daughter of Sharon Stone and Dennis Quaid, with whom she shares a birthday in real life. “Catch That Kid” (2004) It was a very busy year for Stewart, who took on her first starring role at only 14 in the action-comedy, “Catch That Kid.” The film follows Maddy (Stewart), who sets in motion a plan to rob a bank to pay for her father’s operation. “Undertow” (2004) This psychological thriller tells the story of two boys on the run from their homicidal uncle and the interesting characters they meet on their journey. Stewart was nominated yet again for a Young Artist Award “Speak” (2004) Stewart starred in this Lifetime/Showtime TV film as a high school freshman who chooses not to speak after being raped. The New York Times says of her performance, “Ms. Stewart creates a convincing character full of pain and turmoil — not an easy acting feat, since because of the nature of the story she has a limited number of lines.” “Zathura” (2005) Based on the children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg (who also authored “Jumanji”), “Zathura” centers on two brothers who play a board game that teleports their house — with them and their sister Lisa (Stewart) inside — into outer space. “In the Land of Women” (2007) Stewart goes blond in this romantic drama as Adrian Brody’s love interest and Meg Ryan’s daughter. “The Cake Eaters” (2007) Mary Stuart Masterson made her directorial debut in this indie drama that had Stewart playing a young girl with a rare, untreatable disease that causes difficulty walking and impaired speech. “Into the Wild” (2007) Sean Penn directed Stewart as a teenage singer with a crush on young adventurer (played by Emile Hirsch). “The Yellow Handkerchief” (2008) Set in post-Hurricane Katrina Louisiana, “The Yellow Handkerchief” had Stewart playing a troubled teen who ditched her parents to run off with a geeky outcast played by Eddie Redmayne. “What Just Happened” (2008) Stewart took a cameo role in this Barry Levinson-directed satirical dramedy about the Hollywood machine, which starred, Robert De Niro, Catherine Keener, Stanley Tucci, Sean Penn and his wife at the time, Robin Penn. “Twilight” (2008) The international success of the “Twilight” films shot Stewart’s career into the stratosphere and had love-struck teens around the world asking, are you Team Edward of Team Jacob? Or for those unfamiliar with the book it was based on, are you into vampires or werewolves? “Adventureland” (2009) Stewart starred alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Ryan Reynolds, Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader in the this comedy-drama set in the summer of 1987 in a run-down amusement part in Pennsylvania. “Welcome to the Rileys” (2010) James Gandolfini plays a heartbroken man who loses both his daughter and his mistress, and end ends up in a New Orleans strip club. There, he meets a self-destructive 16-year-old stripper, Mallory (Stewart), who is in need of a father figure. “The Runaways” (2010) Stewart plays singer/musician Joan Jett in this biopic about the formation of the ’70s rock band, The Runaways. She not only really played guitar in the film, she also sang and record a few of Jett’s song for the soundtrack. “Snow White and the Huntsman” (2012) A dark and grim – Brothers Grimm, actually – retelling of the German fairy tale has Stewart fleeing her wicked stepmother’s castle and escaping into the forest, where Eric the Huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) is hot on her trail. The film earned two Oscar nomination and $396.6 million worldwide against a $170 million budget. “Camp X-Ray” (2014) Stewart’s portrayal of a young soldier stationed as a guard at Guantanamo Bay detention camp who befriends a man imprisoned there earned her a two nominations: a Women Film Critics Circle award and The Razzie Redeemer Award, given to a past Razzie Winner who subsequently “became a respected artist.” “Clouds of Sils Maria” (2014) Stewart received the Cesar Award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival playing the personal assistant to an established middle-aged actress (Juliette Binoche), whom becomes sexually attracted to her. “Equals” (2015) This futuristic sci-fi romantic drama follows two young people (Stewart and Nicholas Hoult) who are diagnosed with a disease that restores human emotions in a dystopian world where they do not exist. “Cafe Society” (2016) Stewart stepped back in time to 1930s Hollywood in the Woody Allen comedy, which also starred Steve Carell as a powerful Hollywood agent and Jesse Eisenberg as his nephew from the Bronx. And, of course, he falls in love with Stewart. “Personal Shopper” (2016) Stewart was widely applauded for her performance in this supernatural thriller about a personal shopper in Paris, who tries to communicate with her dead twin brother. “Lizzie” (2018) Based on the true story of Lizzie Borden, who was accused and acquitted of killing her father and stepmother with an axe in 1892, Stewart plays the housemaid in the Borden’s house and Lizzie’s lover. “JT LeRoy” (2018) Based on the memoir “Girl Boy Girl: How I Became JT Leroy,” Stewart’s Savannah Knoop spends six years posing as writer Laura Albert’s (played by Laura Dern) literary character, JT LeRoy. “Seberg” (2019) Premiering at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, “Seberg” recounts the FBI’s targeting of the New Wave film star Jean Seberg for her support of the Black Panthers. TheWrap film critic calls Stewart’s performance: “What Stewart does capture, more importantly, is the spark in Seberg’s eyes; she also knows how to turn off that spark, which adds additional heartbreak to the later scenes of a despairing, suicidal Seberg.” “Charlie’s Angels” (2019) In the third installment of the film franchise based on the classic TV series of the ’70s and early ’80s, Stewart is among the new generations of Angels at a private detective agency. Not surprisingly, she was cast as the wild, rebellious, unpredictable one of the group, whom the film’s writer, producer and director Elizabeth Banks says is “definitely gay in the movie.” “Underwater” (2020) This science fiction horror film has Stewart playing one in a crew of underwater researchers, who scramble for their survival after an earthquake ravages their ship. And what would a sci-fi flick set “underwater” be without a scary creature or two? Read original story The Evolution of Kristen Stewart: From ‘Panic Room’ to ‘Twilight’ to ‘Spencer’ (Photos) At TheWrap

  • Meghan Markle Will Not Be at Prince Philip's Funeral, Prince Harry 'Planning to Attend'

    Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, has been advised by her physician not to make the trip to the U.K.

  • Princess Diana’s hairstylist reveals the reason he cut her hair short

    ‘We were moving from the big frou-frou ‘80s into the sharp, more androgynous, business chic of the ‘90s,’ says Sam McKnight

  • The Bold and the Beautiful - Cover Up (Preview)

    Can Liam handle the pressure of living a lie on The Bold and the Beautiful? Only CBS Daytime