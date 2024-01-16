‘Succession’ Wins Outstanding Drama Series Emmy – Full List
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It was a three-way race at the strike-delayed Emmys tonight as HBO’s Succession and FX’s The Bear led all shows with six wins each, including Outstanding Drama and Comedy Series, respectively. And Netflix’s Beef took five trophies including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
HBO led all networks with nine wins at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, followed by Netflix and FX with six each.
More from Deadline
The comedy Emmys were a Bear market tonight, including a win for Outstanding Comedy Series. Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach continued their awards-season rolls tonight, winning Best Actor and Supporting Actor, respectively, for the FX comedy. The show’s Ayo Edebiri took the first award of the night, following up her Golden Globes win as Supporting Actress.
The Bear also won for Directing and Writing in a Comedy Series. Its first season is competing tonight because of the Hollywood strikes delaying the Emmys. Both won Golden Globe Awards last week for the show’s second season.
But of course, HBO’s now-wrapped Succession also was an Emmys force, with six big wins. Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook won Best Actor and Actress in a Drama, and Matthew Macfadyen went back-to-back in the Supporting Actor in a Drama category. It also won for Directing and Writing for a Drama Series.
Mark Mylod won his third career Emmy, this time for directing Succession. His first two came as producer for the show’s two previous Outstanding Drama Series wins.
RELATED: Emmy Parties And Celebrations: Getting Festive With HBO, Netflix, Disney And More
Netflix’s Beef won five awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and its stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun later continued their winning ways this awards season with a Lead Actress and Actor Emmy for the show. Lee Sung Jin took the first two Emmys of the night for Beef, which scored big at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night. He scooped both Directing and Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
Adding in last week’s two-night Creative Arts ceremonies, The Bear is the 2023 Emmys champ with 10 for its rookie season. Beef is next with eight.
Jennifer Coolidge snagged her second consecutive Emmy for HBO’s The White Lotus, this time as Supporting Actress in a Drama Series versus Limited Series last year.
Quinta Brunson took the Lead Actress in a Comedy Emmy for ABC’s Abbott Elementary, after winning last year for Writing.
Niecy Nash-Betts took home the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Paul Walter Hauser won Supporting Actor for Apple TV+’s Black Bird in his first career nomination.
RELATED: Strike-Delayed Emmys Shake-Up: Why Is ‘The Bear’ Season 1 Competing After Season 2 Swept Golden Globes?
RuPaul’s Drag Race won its fifth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, and its host RuPaul Charles is the most-awarded host in Emmys history with eight.
HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won the inaugural Emmy for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and also won its eighth consecutive Emmy for Writing for a Variety Series. And Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah took Outstanding Talk Series, with ex-host Trevor Noah accepting.
Elton John completed the career EGOT with an Emmy win for Disney+’s Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium as Outstanding Variety Special (Live). He’s got two Oscars (Rocketman and The Lion King), a Tony for Aida and five Grammys.
Last Week Tonight‘s two wins make it the only other multiple winner on the night. HBO leads networks with eight Emmys, Netflix has six and FX five. No other net has more than one.
RELATED: Anthony Anderson Pays Tribute To Classic TV In Emmy’s Opening Musical Number
Anthony Anderson hosted the Television Academy’s three-hour ceremony, which is aired live coast-to-coast on Fox and will stream on Hulu starting Tuesday.
GLAAD will receive the 2023 Governors Award, which is given for profound, transformational and long-lasting contribution to television. See all the Primetime and Creative Arts nominees here and all the 2023 Creative Arts winners here.
Here are the 2023 Primetime Emmy winners:
Outstanding Drama Series
Succession
HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Bear
FX • FX Productions
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef
Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production Ali Wong as Amy Lau
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Steven Yeun as Danny Cho
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Mark Mylod, Directed by
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef • The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Lee Sung Jin, Written by
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Jesse Armstrong, Written by
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Black Bird • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios
Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef • Figures of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Lee Sung Jin, Directed by
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer Owen Parsons, Senior Writer Charlie Redd, Senior Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer Seena Vali, Senior Writer Johnathan Appel, Writer
Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer Liz Hynes, Writer Ryan Ken, Writer Mark Kramer, Writer Sofia Manfredi, Writer John Oliver, Writer
Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
MTV • World of Wonder
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions
Christopher Storer, Written by
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions
Christopher Storer, Directed by
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Niecy Nash-Betts as Glenda Cleveland
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt
Best of Deadline
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
2024 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Tonys, Guilds & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.