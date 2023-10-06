Prime Video Picks Up ‘All the Silence’ From This Is Why Cinema, Animal de Luz Films, Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

This is Why Cinema and Inna Payán’s Animal de Luz Films have licensed drama “Todo el silencio” (“All the Silence”) to Prime Video. This follows that of Animal de Luz’s licensing of Katina Medina Mora’s “Latido” (“Heartbeat”) to the giant platform.

“All the Silence” marks the debut feature of award-winning theater director Diego del Rio, based on a screenplay by “La Jaula de Oro” writer, Lucia Carreras.

The drama centers on Miriam whose life is a testament to her love of sign language. In the mornings, she dedicates herself to teaching it, and in the afternoons, she immerses herself in the world of theater. Her girlfriend, Lola, as well as her parents and numerous friends, are all members of the deaf community. However, her world is shattered when she discovers that she, too, is losing her hearing. Faced with this harsh reality, Miriam refuses to accept her fate.

The trailer, unspooling exclusively in Variety, shows her going about her life before she gets the dreadful news from her doctor that her hearing loss is “progressing fast.”

“Diego is a much beloved and established theatre director in Mexico, he took to directing his first feature film with great ease,” said Payán, who has been in Madrid for the forum Iberseries & Platino Industria.

“The entire film was filmed in single, unbroken shots,” Payán noted. Its cast includes Adriana Llabrés, Ludwika Paleta, Moisés Melchor, Monserrat Marañon and Lilia Navarro.

The drama will be world premiering at the 39th Warsaw Film Festival, which runs Oct. 6-15.

Luis Salinas’ This is Why Cinema has been co-producing with Animal de Luz Films since ‘La Jaula de Oro,’ said Payán, who has produced 33 feature films and six series to date.

“Latido,” “All the Silence” and the latest documentary by Everardo Gonzalez, “Una jauria llamado Ernesto” (“A Wolfpack Called Ernesto”) are all bond for Mexico’s Morelia Film Festival, the first two in official competition.

“Wolfpack…” is about the children who are lured into Mexico’s underworld, some trained to become sicarios (assassins), collectively called ‘Ernesto,’ and the thousands who lose their lives too soon.

The 3rd Iberseries & Platino Industria kicked off on Oct. 2 and wraps on Oct. 6.

