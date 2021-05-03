Freebie alert: Amazon is giving away 5 video games (worth more than $70) to all Prime members

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This package speaks to humanity's one universal desire. No, not role-playing action and adventure — free stuff! (Photo: Amazon)

Do you like gaming? Do you like not spending money? Well, you've come to the right place! Cuz Amazon's giving away $72 worth of free video games (valued on Steam) during the month of May to Prime members.

Not a member? Not a problem! Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, so if you want to take advantage of all of these free games, just sign up here. Once the trial is over, you can either subscribe to Amazon Prime for $13 a month (or $119 per year) or just cancel it altogether. No hard feelings.

Along with on-the-house games that change every month, Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch Prime) offers free level-up options for characters, boosts, skins, upgrades and more. And you can keep the games in your digital library even if you cancel the service. Win-win!

To take advantage of this incredible giveaway, you’ll need the Amazon Games app. The games can be played on Windows desktops and laptops, Android smartphones and tablets, plus Google Chromecast, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, Android TV and more. Enough options for ya?

Scroll down for this month’s free video games:

Yoku was the winner of the British Academy Games Award for Best Debut. It's time your found out why. (Photo: Amazon)

Play as Yoku, a pint-sized mailman bug who unlocks the secrets of Mokumana Island while completing his appointed rounds. Released in 2018, Yoku's Island Express is a side-scrolling platformer with pinball mechanics all inside an expansive open-world experience.

Shop it: Yoku's Island Express, Free with 30-day Prime Gaming trial (was $20), amazon.com

Confront humankind's oldest dilemma: how to be a landlord and a decent human being. (Photo: Amazon)

How about a bit of dystopian fun and intrigue? Beholder takes place in a totalitarian country, and you role-play as a state-installed landlord in an apartment building. You're tasked with placing listening devices in its flats and surveilling the tenants and rooting out the ones who are planning to overthrow the government. The good news is, the building's rent-controlled. Ba-DUM-pum!

Shop it: Beholder, Free with 30-day Prime Gaming trial (was $10), amazon.com

Really, the protagonist here should have known he was going ot have his work cut out for him when he moved to a place called Rotbork. (Photo: Amazon)

Here's a game that offers the player a compelling combo of grandiosity and nihilism. The Blind Prophet is a point-and-click adventure game that takes place in the post-apocalyptic city of Rotbork. You play the apostle Bartholomeus and your mission is to battle the Great Evil in the hope of maintaining a shred of civilization. Along the way, you'll uncover the mysteries hidden beneath the devastated urban landscape.

Shop it: The Blind Prophet, Free with 30-day Prime Gaming trial (was $20), amazon.com

A completely immersive audio adventure delivered in binaural 3D sound? We're all ears! (Photo: Amazon)

Another "Blind" protagonist, and this game takes that concept to the extreme. In fact, A Blind Legend isn't actually a video game but an immersive audio experience, thanks to its binaural 3D sound. You play Edward Blake, who, accompanied by his daughter, Louise, journeys through the High Castle Kingdom navigating its perils and confronting his enemies.

Shop it: A Blind Legend, Free with 30-day Prime Gaming trial (was $7), amazon.com

Is there a doctor in the shire? Medieval carnage and modern comedy meet in this quirky adventure. (Photo: Amazon)

Think of Healer's Quest as an RPG (role-playing game) version of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, but you play as a healer in a fantasy world and your band of questers are inept jerks. Ah...even in fantasy-adventure-video game world, health-care workers can't get a break!

Shop it: Healer's Quest, Free with 30-day Prime Gaming trial (was $15), amazon.com

