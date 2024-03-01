Beats Headphones Are on Sale: Save Up to $150 Off for a Limited Time

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Attention, bargain hunters! With a new season just a few weeks away, many retailers are offering spring sales on a range of must-have items like earbuds and headphones.

More from Billboard

Save up to $150 off Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo3 headphones and Beats earbuds, including PowerBeats Pro, Beats Studio Buds, and Beats Studio Buds Pro at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Apple.

The limited promo ends on Monday, March 11.

Beats Headphones Sale: Save Up to $150 Off

Beats Studio Pro – Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

$199.95 $349.99 43% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now at best buy

Buy Now at target

Beats by Dre is no stranger to the audio game, as the company has been pioneering top-rated headphones, earbuds and speakers for more than 15 years. Now, one of the company’s newest products is on sale along with some of its older releases.

The new Beats Studio Pros, released in 2023, are on sale for $199.95 (regularly $349.99), and Beats Solo 3 are $114.95 (regularly $199.95).

Music-wise, Beats has always been known for dynamic, wide-ranging sound, and these headphones deliver, with a well-balanced mix of highs and mids, and full, pulsating bass. The Studio Pro features up to 40 hours of battery life and is available in four colors: black, brown, navy and sandstone.

Beats headphones are equipped with real-time audio calibration, which constantly works to adjust the track so it’s at its most pristine quality.

A single charge gets up to 40 hours of playtime, but a quick, 10-minute charge gets you up to four hours of play. Beats headphones are great for commuting, for the office, or for travel. With noise-cancelling, they’re great when you want to put on some music and tune out your roommates or family members too.

Looking for a discount on earbuds? Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $99.95 ($129.95 for Beats Studio Buds+).

Beats Headphones Sale: Save Up to $150 Off

Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

$99.95 $149.95 33% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now at best buy

Buy Now at target

Beats Studio Buds offer eight hours of playtime and up to 24 hours with the charging case. Similarly, Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones offer up to nine hours of listening time — and they’re 28% off at Amazon and other retailers.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones came out in 2021, and are one of the best reviewed headphones online, with up to 22 hours of playtime, big, booming sound, and the latest Bluetooth technology, which means better connectivity and fewer drops.

Beats Headphones Sale: Save Up to $150 Off

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$114.95 $199.95 43% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now at walmart

Buy Now at target

Beats Solo3 are available in black, silver, citrus red and rose gold; you can find them on sale for at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers

The noise-cancelling headphones feature pure Adaptive Noise Canceling technology (ANC), which works to actively block out external noises like traffic, birds and conversation. You’ll get a quieter, more immersive listening experience when you turn the ANC feature on.

Regularly $199.95, Amazon’s deal has the Solo3 headphones on sale for just $114.95 — 43% off. Beats Studio Pro headphones are nearly $100 off — one of the cheapest price we’ve seen online after Black Friday, and the perfect chance to cop a pair of $350 headphones for less than $200.

This headphones include a carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable and quick start guide.

For more sales to shop, read our roundups on the best tech deals, sales on PS5 consoles and best tablet deals.