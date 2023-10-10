Amazon’s Second Prime Day Is Here. Shop Through the Best Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.



The year’s biggest deals event is here…again. If you’re experiencing dejá vú, that’s because Amazon will putting on another two-day Prime Day following its annual event in July.

This year’s second Prime Day, which they are calling Prime Big Deal Days, takes place from October 10-11.



The deals event features hundreds of deals on entertainment, tech, home goods, fitness and fashion — all in one place. As always, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the offers. Amazon does have a Daily Deals tab on their site any customer can shop through year-round, but come Deals Day the best sales won’t be available to non-Prime members. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 a month (or $7.49 a month for students). But if you aren’t already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

So, what types of deals can you expect on Big Deals Day? We’re already seeing huge price slashes on Apple devices such as AirPods, Macbooks, iPads and Apple Watches; Amazon devices like Roku Sticks, Fire TVs and Echo Dots; and coveted home goods like Dyson vacuums and Nespresso machines.



We’re particularly excited about sales in home entertainment. Premium soundbars from brands like Sonos and JBL are seeing significant price drops, in addition to projectors, projector screens and smart TVs. And gamers, worry not: consoles such as the PS5 and Nintendo Switch also boast steep discounts.



Check in here for the latest updates on Amazon’s second Prime Day, and a running list of the best deals (remember, you won’t see the deal unless you’re signed in with your Prime membership).

Marshall Stanmore II (43% Off)



Marshall proves that you don’t have to sacrifice quality for style. The sleek Stanmore II is built with advanced components to produce clean and precise audio even at the highest levels. Wirelessly connect with Bluetooth for lossless wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet and customize your sound with the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls on your speaker’s top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you’re in. Check out more home entertainment deals here.

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, Black – NEW

Price: $349.99 $199.99

Buy On Amazon

Marshall Emberton (41% Off)



For a more portable option, go with the adorable and sleek Emberton which utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional, 360 degree sound. Plus, it packs in 20+ hours of wireless playtime and weighs just 1.5 pounds — the epitome of portable. Check out more portable speaker deals here.

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker – Black

Price: $169.99 $99.79

Buy On Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender (45% Off)



Yes, you read that correctly. The coveted Vitamix 5200, which is normally close to $600, is as low as $299 for Prime Day. You’ll want to jump on this deal fast because it’s hard to say when it’ll ever be this cheap again. The 5200 has variable speed control, a roomy 64-ounce container for large batches, is constructed with hardened stainless steel blades and can even reach speeds fast enough to create heat for soup.

Vitamix 5200 Blender, Professional-Grade, Container, Black, Self-Cleaning 64 oz

Price: $549.99 $299.95

Buy On Amazon

Instant Pot Duo (30% Off)



One of the top-selling home appliances on Amazon is on sale for Prime Day once again. The 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker serves as a pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. 13 customizable Smart Programs allows you to pressure cook ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more, while cooking one-pot meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker, Warmer & Sterilizer, Includes App With Over 800 Recipes, Stainless Steel, 6 Quart

Price: $99.99 $96.99

Buy On Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (36% Off)



Sleep like royalty with the help of the Beckhams’ bestselling bedding brand. Their King pillows have a 250 thread count cover filled with a soft down alternative.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows King Size Set of 2 – Down Alternative Bedding Gel Cooling Big Pillow for Back, Stomach or Side Sleepers

Price: $81.99 $52.52

Buy On Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad (58% Off)



Running Windows 11 Home in S Mode, the Lenovo Ideapad is a powerful laptop that offers heightened security against threats, faster boot times and a responsive interface. Its 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen with IPS technology ensures vibrant visuals and easy navigation, while the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Intel Iris X Graphics, delivers seamless performance for everyday tasks and casual gaming. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, multitasking and storage are a breeze. This laptop’s sleek design, lightweight build, and features like HDMI output, built-in webcam with Privacy Shutter and media reader make it a versatile companion for work and play. Check out more of the best Prime Day laptop deals here, and more budget gaming laptops here.

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6″ HD Touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, HDMI, Webcam, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, Windows 11 Home, Almond

Price: $959.00 $405.97

Buy On Amazon

Beautural Steamer (28% Off)



You don’t need a clunky iron and iron board to get rid of wrinkles. This ultra-portable and affordable steamer removes wrinkles in minutes to ensure a sleek, smooth look for any occasion.

BEAUTURAL Steamer for Clothes, Portable Handheld Garment Fabric Wrinkles Remover, 30-Second Fast Heat-up, Auto-Off, Large Detachable Water Tank

Price: $34.82 $24.99

Buy On Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper (40% Off)



TikTok’s favorite kitchen appliance, which boasts nearly 100,000 rave reviews on Amazon, is 40% off right now. You’re one click away from cutting your kitchen time in half — literally.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper – Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer – Onion Chopper with Container – Pro Food Chopper – Slicer Dicer Cutter – (4 in 1, White)

Price: $39.99 $23.95

Buy On Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell (50% Off)



The latest version of The Ring security system has upgraded to a 1080p HD video doorbell system that includes motion detector alerts, the ability to talk back and forth through the device with whomever is at your door and night vision. Get real time notifications when someone is at your door, on your phone because The Ring can be connected to all of your devices. And if you add on the Ring Protect Plan you can record and keep your videos for up to 60 days.

Blink Video Doorbell | Two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts and Alexa enabled — wired or wire-free (Black)

Price: $59.99 $29.99

Buy On Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones (30% Off)



Courtesy of AmazonBose brought their audo quality and comfort to the next level when they released the QuietComfort, which is acclaimed for having the all-around best ANC (active noise cancellation) for over-ear headphones. Switch between Quiet Mode and Aware Mode depending on your environment, and take advantage of Bose’s unique technology that allows for high-fidelity audio to listen to your favorite content. Check out more Prime Day headphone deals here.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones, Over-Ear Headphones with Microphone, Personalized Noise Cancellation and Sound, Triple Black

Price: $329 $229

Buy On Amazon

Echo Dot 5th Gen (54% Off)



The most popular Amazon smart speaker is more than half off ahead of Prime Day. Its sleek and compact design is perfect for any nightstand or desk. Alexa can help out with anything: setting alarms and timers, asking questions about the weather or news and even help you control other smart devices in your home such as lights, thermostats and door alarms. If you’re in the market for a speaker specifically, though, you can check out our round-up of the best Prime Day deals on portable speakers, and the best home entertainment deals we found.

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | With bigger vibrant sound, helpful routines and Alexa | Charcoal

Price: $49.99 $22.99

Buy On Amazon

Bissell Little Green Portable Vacuum (28% Off)



With more than 60,000 rave reviews, Bissell’s Little Green vacuum is always a Prime Day hit. Powerful suction removes tough pet spots and stains from carpets and upholstery, while a 48 oz. tank means you can clean more between refills.

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, Car and Auto Detailer, Green, 1400B

Price: $123.59 $89.99

Buy On Amazon

Insignia 32-Inch F20 Series Smart TV (47% Off)



Amazon Fire TVs have been on the market for less than 10 years, but have remade the rules when it comes to integrated streaming capabilities and quality at a good price. This 25-incher ticks all of the boxes: hands-free Alexa controls, 4K Ultra HD resolution across the wide screen, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and of course instant access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. It also easily pairs with Echo speakers by using the Alexa app to create a great home-theater setup. Check out more Prime Day TV deals here.

INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-32F201NA23, 2022 Model)

Price: $149.99 $79.99

Buy On Amazon

BenQ Portable Ceiling Projector (42% Off)



With a flexible wide projection angle, autofocus and vertical keystone for projection from floor to ceiling, BenQ’s Portable Ceiling Projector is all you need to recreate the cinema experience from home — and it’s nearly half off for Prime Big Deals Day. The bestselling projector boasts a sleek and unobtrusive designwith a 720p HD resolution and 2.1 channel audio with extra bass. Shop through more Prime Day projector deals here.

BenQ GV30 LED Portable Ceiling Projector with 135˚ Rotating Angle Projection | Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker | Android TV 10 |Auto Focus & Vertical Keystone | WiFi |Chromecast & AirPlay | HDMI | USB-C

Price: $599.00 $349.00

Buy On Amazon

Aeac Smart Watch (50% Off)



Aeac is one of the best Apple Watch dupes available online, and now you can get it for as low as $30. With 24-hour health monitoring, you can measure your heart rate, blood oxygen, pressure and sleep quality with 24-hour health monitoring, while 14 sports modes, such as walking, running and hiking, helps you track your fitness goals.

aeac Smart Watch for Women Men,1.69″ Touch Screen Activity Trackers and Smartwatches for Android iOS, 5ATM Waterproof Fitness Watch with Step Calorie Counter Sleep Monitoring Pedometer Watches

Price: $59.99 $29.99

Buy On Amazon

Echo Show 8 (54% Off)



With an 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound, the Echo Show offers a hands-free and convenient way to watch movies, news and shows, and to listen songs, the radio and podcasts.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | HD smart display with Alexa and 13 MP camera | Charcoal

Price: $129.99 $59.99

Buy On Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (35% Off)



The Dyson V11 is engineered for homes with pets, automatically detangling hair and using a Motorbar cleaner head technology that clears the brush bar as you clean. An integrated digital motor spins the brush bar up to 60 times per second for powerful cleaning on floors and carpets, while a high-tech LCD screen reports run time countdown and maintenance alerts. Check out more Dyson vacuum deals here.

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Nickel/Purple, Large

Price: $719.99 $469.99

Buy On Amazon

Dyson Air Purifier (33% Off)



Dyson is also a leading brand in the purifier space, which has skyrocked in popularity in recent years as people become more conscious of the air they’re breathing. The Pure Cool Link Tower has a sealed HEPA filter, which captures ultrafine particles from all angles, uses a high-tech detection sensor that automotically turns the machine on when “bad air” is present, responds to both voice and remote controls and even doubles as a cooling fan during summer months. Check out more Dyson deals here.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde™ TP09 Air Purifier and Fan – White/Gold Large

Price: $749.99 $499.99

Buy On Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum (31% Off)



Considering how much work Shark’s self-emptying robot vacuum saves you, it’s total steal even without a Prime Day deal. The magic cleaning device holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris, boasts powerful suction for deep cleaning, is packed with a self-cleaning bushroll and responds to phone and voice commands. Check out more affordable Dyson dupes here.

Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL, Robot Vacuum

Price: $599.99 $414.00

Buy On Amazon

Samsung Soundbar With Dolby Audio (60% Off)



Samsung boasts one of the absolute best Dolby Atmos soundbars on the market, and at no other time of the year will you see it for as low as $400. The luxe audio device, perfect for upgrading any at-home entertainment room, boasts 3D audio and true 3.1.2ch sound for a cinematic experience. Shop through more of the best Prime Day luggage deals here.

SAMSUNG HW-Q600B 3.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Audio

Price: $597.99 $239

Buy On Amazon

Rockland London Hardside 3-Piece Set (64% Off)



Stock up for your whole family with this comprehensive three-piece luggage set from Rockland, which is more than half off for Prime Day. You bundle comes with a 22-inch carry-on, 24-inch upright and 28-inch upright.

Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, Champagne, 3-Piece Set (20/24/28)

Price: $480.00 $170.73

Buy On Amazon

Luna Foam Pillow (48% Off)



Say goodbye to restless nights with Luna’s popular Foam Pillow, which is the best pillow for neck and shoulder pain and fits perfectly between your knees for maximum comfort by relieving pressure on the lower spine and providing lumbar support and back support.

Luna [Memory Foam Pillow Knee Pillow] Pillows Leg Positioner Wedge Pillow | Bed Pillow Back Support | Pillow Memory Foam for Hip Pain, Lower Back Pain Relief, & Side Sleeper Pillows for Adults

Price: $34.98 $$18.27

Buy On Amazon

Apple Airtags (11% Off)



Apple’s AirTags are one of the most popular tracking devices on the market these days, consistently ranking as a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. More and more people are tagging their luggage with the Bluetooth tracker, which in the past was typically used to find commonly lost items like phones and keys. Check out more Apple deals here.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Price: $99.00 $88.49

Buy On Amazon

Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask (30% Off)



All hail the Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask. This might be one of the buzziest skincare products from the past year (thanks to all the TikTok girlies that made “wet skin”a thing). But we can vouch for it: this overnight mask is just as good as the close to 10,000 rave Amazon reviews say it is. Check out more Prime Day beauty deals here.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask – Berry (Packaging may vary)

Price: $24 $16.80

Buy On Amazon

