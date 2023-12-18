‘Pride and Prejudice’ Star Jennifer Ehle to Lead Jaclyn Bethany’s Queer Drama ‘In Transit’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jennifer Ehle has been cast in Jaclyn Bethany’s queer indie drama “In Transit.”

Written by Alex Sarrigeorgiou, the Maine-set feature tells the story of a small town bartender called Lucy who agrees to model for painter Ilse – played by Ehle – who is existentially floundering as she seeks solitude away from her career and complicated personal life while on an artists retreat.

“Through their relationship, both women must confront their preconceptions of what makes a good life,” reads the logline.

Sarrigeorgiou will play Lucy while Francois Arnaud (“Yellowjackets”) is set to play Lucy’s boyfriend Tom, a local chef.

The film goes into production this month with principal photography commencing in Damariscotta, Maine before moving to New York City in February.

Marin Hope cast the project.

Emmy nominee Bethany (“Tell That to the Winter Sea”) directs and produces for BKE Productions alongside C.C. Kellogg of Valmora Productions, Sarrigeorgiou for Little Language Films and Sarah Keyes. Kellogg exec produces for Valmora alongside Carl Black.

Bethany and Kellogg previously worked together on “Tell That to the Winter Sea,” which was also produced by Sulk Youth Films and is set for a U.K. theatrical release next year via Kaleidoscope.

Ehle is still best known for her iconic performance as Lizzy Bennet in the BBC’s production of “Pride and Prejudice” opposite Colin Firth. She has also been seen in “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” and most recently appeared in “Dead Ringers” and “1923.”

Arnaud has appeared in projects including “Yellowjackets,” “ The Borgias” and “Plan B” as well as “Marlowe” opposite Liam Neeson.

Ehle is repped by UTA and Independent Talent Group. Arnaud is repped by Independent Artists Group and Anonymous Content. Bethany is repped by Buchwald and Alt Global Media.

