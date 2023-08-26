‘Price Is Right’ Host Drew Carey Shares Sweet Bob Barker Tribute

“Price Is Right” host Drew Carey shared his grief on Saturday over the death of Bob Barker, the decades-long host of the game show.

Barker, an iconic presence on American TV who was also known for his animal rights efforts, died at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 99.

Drew Carey, left, with Bob Barker at the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles in 2009.

“Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world,” Carey wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.”

Carey also posted a photo of the pair sharing cake for Barker’s 90th birthday, captioned with a breaking heart emoji.

The comedian was named the show’s host in July 2007, a month after his predecessor retired. Barker, who had been at the show’s helm since it was rebooted in 1972, told his studio audience, “I want to thank you very, very much for inviting me into your home for the last 50 years. I am deeply grateful.”

Of course, Barker’s final remarks to the audience included the words that had become his signature sign-off: “And please remember, help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered. Goodbye, everyone!”

