'Price is Right' host Bob Barker's cause of death revealed as Alzheimer's disease: Reports

Longtime "The Price is Right" host Bob Barker died from Alzheimer's disease, according to multiple reports.

The 99-year-old television icon's death certificate listed his cause of death on Aug. 26 as Alzheimer's, Entertainment Tonight, People magazine and ABC7 reported Tuesday.

TMZ was first to report the news.

The document revealed Barker had lived with Alzheimer's for "years," per People. Hypertension, hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia were listed as contributing factors, according to ET and ABC7.

An estimated 6.7 million adults 65 and older in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer's in 2023, with almost two-thirds of them being women, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Bob Barker relaxes in a room in his Los Angeles home where he keeps his 17 Emmy Awards won as the host of the popular game show "The Price is Right" in a 2007 portrait. Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. He was was 99.

Barker's publicist Roger Neal confirmed Barker's death to USA TODAY in August, saying in a statement, "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us."

"We were great friends over these 40 yrs," Neal added. "He will be missed."

Guinness World Records twice named Barker TV's Most Durable Performer; he was the face of "The Price is Right" from 1972 to 2007.

CBS honored its former host last week with a primetime special called "The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker." Drew Carey, who replaced Barker as host of "The Price is Right," emceed the special.

"Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world," Carey wrote about Barker's death on X, formerly Twitter. "There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever."

Barker won 18 Daytime Emmys, as well as a Daytime Emmy Award for lifetime achievement in 1999. In early 2004, he was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Game show icon Bob Barker, tanned and charming host of 'The Price is Right,' dies at 99

Q&A: Families combating Alzheimer's disease are not alone. What you need to know

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bob Barker cause of death: 'Price is Right' host died from Alzheimer's