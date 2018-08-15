'Pretty Little Liars' Star Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne Spotted Kissing in London

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne were spotted kissing after traveling to the U.K. together.

The Pretty Little Liars alum and model were photographed sharing multiple smooches on Tuesday after they landed at London’s Heathrow Airport.

The pair was cuddled up while waiting at for a taxi, where they were seen exchanging kissing a number of times.

Delevingne, who wore cornrow braids with her tan jacket, grey sweatpants and sneakers, wrapped her arm around Benson before leaning in for a kiss or two.

The Pretty Little Liar star flew in a white T-shirt, jean jacket and black pants with black sunglasses and a gold “C” necklace, perhaps in honor of Delevigne.

The pair traveled light with just one suitcase between them, namely a coveted Supreme X Rimowa suitcase which initially retailed for $1,800 but now sells for double that on the resell market.

Speculation about their relationship comes days after Benson, 28, was spotted “kissing a mystery guy” at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday, where she hung out with Bella Hadid and Delevingne, according to a guest.

Earlier this year, Delevingne, 26, and Paris Jackson were photographed sharing a smooch in March, but a source told PEOPLE the duo was just friends. “They have a flirty friendship but aren’t dating or in a relationship,” said the source. “Paris is 19 years old and living her life. She has no plans to settle down any time soon.”

Benson previously dated Ryan Good, Justin Bieber‘s former stylist, on and off for several years. The pair reportedly split in late 2014.

In October 2015, Benson was spotted holding hands with Nat Wolff as the pair walked down a street in New York City. The pair was bundled up against the crisp fall air as they walked hand-in-hand while chatting and laughing with friends, though it wasn’t clear if this was just a friendly case of hand-holding or a romantic PDA.

A fun fact about Benson: her first kiss was on screen, when she smooched a love interest while playing Abby Deveraux on Days of Our Lives.