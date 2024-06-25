Use our presidential debate bingo card to play during the Biden-Trump showdown

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are set to meet for a televised debate on June 27 unlike any other.

It's time to play presidential debate bingo! The game where you play along as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump face off in the first of two debates as they compete to win the White House this November. The debate is set to begin Thursday at 9 p.m. EST.

The debate will air on CNN, CNN International, and will be streamed live on CNN.com. It will be carried by Fox News and NewsNation. ABC News, who will host the second presidential debate in September, announced it would air the first debate with a pre-show and post-debate analysis. The network's coverage will be available to stream on Hulu Thursday from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are moderating the event, and both presidential candidate had to agree to a set of rules to participate. The 90-minute debate will have two commercial breaks, but campaign staff will not be allowed to interact with the candidates during that time. The debate won't feature a live studio audience, and candidates' microphones will be muted throughout the debate except when it is their turn to speak.

USA TODAY will also stream the debate on its YouTube channel.

Thursday's event will mark the first time the two presidential frontrunners have debated since 2020, and its bound to get combative. The longtime rivals have been trading insults recently as they gear up for the showdown.

With that as background, do you think you have what it takes win presidential debate bingo?

Pick a card and cross off a square every time Biden or Trump brings up one of the statements or terms. Five squares in a row, either vertically, horizontally, or diagonally, wins bingo.

Good luck!

Can't see or interact with our debate bingo card below? Open and play along in a new tab: Debate bingo card one, card two, card three, or card four.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Presidential debate bingo card: Biden and Trump face off