President Trump to skip WHCD for third straight year, gets zinged by Michelle Wolf

In news that is most probably anticipated, President Donald Trump says he won’t attend this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, making this the third absence in a row for the sitting president. Michelle Wolf, host of the 2018 dinner and one of the reasons why Trump finds the event so irksome, responded to the news with a solid zinger.

“I’m gonna hold a rally because the dinner is so boring and so negative that we’re gonna hold a very positive rally,” Trump told reporters on Friday, via video from ABC News. “We haven’t determined [the location]. We have about three sites. Everybody wants it, it’ll be a big one. But the Correspondents’ Dinner is too negative. I like positive things, okay?”

Wolf responded, “I hope it’s not because he has windmill cancer.”

This being a reference to Trump’s bizarre claim earlier this week that there’s a link between windmills and cancer. “If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value,” he said at a fundraiser for the Republican National Congressional Committee. “And they say the noise causes cancer.”

The White House Correspondents’ Association announced author and historian Ron Chernow as the keynote speaker for this year’s dinner after a polarized response to 2018’s festivities, which saw Wolf take the stage and lampoon Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kellyanne Conway, and other members of the administration.

The WHCA decided to release a statement denouncing Wolf’s comedy routine at the time and Trump tweeted, “The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is dead as we know it.”

We all know how Trump tends to respond to people cracking jokes about him, but, apparently, even the whole “no comedians” outlook didn’t do much to sway him into attending.

