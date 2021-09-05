President Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Engaged to Longtime Love Peter Neal: 'Forever'

President Joe Biden's Grandaughter Naomi Engaged to Peter Neal: 'Forever'

Naomi Biden is engaged!

On Saturday evening, Naomi, 27 — who is the eldest daughter of President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden — revealed that her longtime boyfriend, Peter Neal, had popped the question and asked for her hand in marriage.

Sharing a photograph of herself and Neal posing together as the setting sun bounced off their faces, Naomi held up her hand in the shot to show off her stunning engagement ring.

"Forever 🤍," the Columbia Law graduate captioned the sweet shot as Neal shared the same picture to his own Instagram page without a caption.

In the comments section, various users congratulated the couple on their exciting news. "Congratulations, that's fantastic, you have found your soulmate ♥️," one wrote as another added, "Congrats!! Ring is GORGEOUS."

Neal, a fellow law school attendee, previously interned for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, according to Guest of Guest. The outlet added that he also interned at the White House when Barack Obama served as President, and when Naomi's grandfather served as his second-in-command.

President Biden, 78, is a proud grandfather who told Anderson Cooper during a CNN town hall in March 2020, "Every single day, I speak to all five of my grandkids. Either on the phone, or I text with them."

During the final night of the Democratic National Convention, President Biden's granddaughters Maisy, Finnegan, Natalie, and Naomi said in an interview with PBS News Hour that he calls them all every day. "He'll pick up our calls no matter where he is," Naomi said. "He'll be onstage, giving a speech, and we'd call him and he'd be like, 'What's wrong?!'"

"We've grown up together," she added. "He's made sure that every single tradition, every holiday, we're all together ... I don't think there's been any decision, no matter how big or small, that we haven't decided as a family."

Hunter, 51, shares daughters Naomi, Maisy, and Finnegan with ex-wife Kathleen Biden, as well as a child born in 2018 with an Arkansas woman and a baby boy, born in March 2020, with wife Melissa Cohen. At his father's January inauguration, it was revealed the baby boy was named Beau after Hunter's late brother.