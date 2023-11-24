President Joe Biden and His Grandkids Take a Thanksgiving Day Polar Bear Plunge — See the Photo

President Biden's granddaughter, Naomi, posted a family photo after the plunge, which she called an "annual" tradition

Naomi Biden/Twitter The Biden family

The Biden family is jumping back into their Thanksgiving Day tradition!

On Thursday, President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, shared a photo of the family bundled up in towels after they took a dip into cold water in Nantucket, Massachusetts, as part of their holiday ritual.

“Annual Biden fam polar bear plunge,” Naomi captioned the post on X (formerly Twitter). “Happy Thanksgiving!”

The Bidens traditionally spend Thanksgiving in Nantucket, and arrived on the island earlier this week.

The family plunge photo came hours after President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden called for unity on the Today show during NBC's coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The pair called in to speak with Al Roker, who missed last year’s Thanksgiving Day coverage for the first time in 27 years due to blood clots.

When Roker asked the president what message he wanted to send to viewers on Thursday, he said he would like Americans "to remind ourselves how blessed we are to live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth."

"And that's real," he continued. "We've made extraordinary progress. There's nothing beyond our capacity when we work together. So today is about coming together, giving thanks to this country we call home, and thanks to all the firefighters, police officers, first responders and our troops, some of whom are stationed abroad. I've never been more optimistic, Al. We're delighted to be with you, even by telephone."

Josh Wingrove via the White House The president and the first lady calling in to "Today."

He went on to say that despite differing political views, he hopes people can focus on shared goals for the nation.

"We should focus on dealing with our problems and being together, and stop the rancor," he said. "We have to bring the nation together and we have to [create] a little bit of decency, and I think that’s where the vast majority of the American people are.”

Every year since he has taken office, President Biden and the first lady have called in to Today’s Thursday morning Thanksgiving broadcast.

It’s been a week of traditions for President Biden. On Monday, he participated in the annual White House turkey pardon, in which he pardoned two turkeys named Liberty and Bell, who were raised in Willmar, Minnesota. He was also celebrating his 81st birthday on Monday, and he even snuck in a joke about his age during the event, bringing in laughs from the crowd.

"This is the 76th anniversary of this event," he said of the pardoning ceremony. "I want you to know I wasn't there at the first one. I was too young to make it up."



