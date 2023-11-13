President Donald Trump’s Sister Found Dead In NYC Apartment

Maryanne Trump Barry, the sister of former President Donald Trump, was found dead in her apartment around 4 a.m. on Monday.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Donald Trump's Sister Found Dead In Her Apartment

MEGA

According to reports, 86-year-old Maryanne Trump Barry was found inside her Fifth Avenue apartment at around 4 a.m.

The sister of former President Donald Trump was discovered dead in the bedroom of her Upper East Side apartment after emergency crews responded to a call of a person in cardiac arrest. The cause of death is still under investigation, though there were no signs of trauma.

A spokesman for former President Trump declined to comment.

Maryanne Trump Barry was an American attorney and a United States federal judge. Three of Donald Trump's four siblings have now passed away. Fred Trump Jr., who died of a heart attack at 42 years old in September 1981, followed by Robert Trump, who was his youngest brother, died in August 2020 at 71 years old.

Donald Trump On Trial For Committing Fraud

MEGA

As many know, Trump is currently on trial as he was questioned for intentionally inflating his property and assets — in other words, committing fraud.

During the court session on Wednesday, October 25, Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, and recent foe, was asked if Trump or Allen Weisselberg directed him to inflate the numbers, to which Cohen responded with, “Not that I recall.”

One of Trump’s attorneys, Cliff Robert, then asked for a directed verdict as he argued the key witnesses testified that the defendant didn’t tell Cohen to inflate the numbers. The judge denied the request, which is when the former President immediately got up and stormed out of the courtroom. The action forced the Secret Service agents to chase after him.

President Donald Trump Called Out By Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

MEGA

A few months ago, the former president said he could “solve” the war in Ukraine in just one day if he were reelected as President. Trump also added that the negotiation process would be “very easy.”

“I would say certain things to Putin. I would say certain things to Zelenskyy,” Trump said at the time, adding that he’d “make a fair deal for everybody.”

In a recent interview, Volodymyr Zelenskyy challenged former President Donald Trump‘s offer to go to Ukraine and stop the war in a single day.

MEGA

“Former President Trump said that about 24 hours, that he can manage it and finish the war,” Zelenskyy said during the interview. “For me, what can I say? So he’s very welcome as well.”

“President Biden was here, and I think he understood some details which you can understand only being here,” Zelenskyy stated. “So I invite President Trump. If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes — yes, 24 minutes. Not more. Yes. Not more — 24 minutes to explain [to] President Trump that he can’t manage this war” in one day, Zelenskyy said.

“He can’t bring peace because of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” Zelenskyy added.