President Trump and first lady Melania Trump wear matching tuxedos in final official Christmas portrait

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump released their official Christmas portrait on Dec. 18, 2020. (Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wore matching tuxedos for their final official Christmas portrait.

“Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” Melania captioned the Friday photo sent from her official Twitter account. The image, taken by photographer Andrea Hanks, depicts the first couple on the grand staircase of the White House wearing black tuxedos. The president wore a bowtie while the first lady showed off cropped black pants and trademark spiky heels.

The couple did not release a Christmas photo last year, but did so in 2018 and 2017.

In November, Melania unveiled this year’s Christmas display on social media. Themed “America the Beautiful,” the exhibit features ornaments labeled “Be Best” (the title of her wellbeing initiative), trees that honor Gold Star families, tributes to frontline workers and the official White House Christmas tree, an 18-foot Fraser that resides in the Blue Room.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait,on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/PA63RYGSKE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2020

During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020

Last year’s Christmas theme was "The Spirit of America,” a patriotic "tribute to the traditions, customs, and history that make our Nation great."

In 2018, the White House Christmas decor called “American Treasures,” drew confusion and mockery for 40 red trees in the East colonnade, references to the 1980 horror film The Shining and memes that reimagined the trees as The Handmaid’s Tale costumes.

"We are in 21st century and everybody has a different taste,” Melania responded to the uproar during a Liberty University interview. “I think they look fantastic. I hope everyone will come over and visit it. In real life they look even more beautiful.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany recently defended the administration’s decision to host in-person holiday parties, amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. "If you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protests, you can also go to a Christmas party,” she told reporters. “You can celebrate the holiday of Christmas, and you can do it responsibly.” McEnany said the parties would be smaller in size, offer face masks and that social distancing would be “encouraged.”

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

