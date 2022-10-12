President Biden said he’s 'just so proud' of Hunter while addressing possible criminal charges

Stephen Proctor
President Joe Biden appeared on the premiere of CNN Tonight With Jake Tapper, Tuesday, where he addressed the possible legal troubles that could be looming in his son Hunter’s future. It was recently reported that federal investigators believe they have enough evidence to charge the president’s son with tax crimes, and making a false statement related to the purchase of a gun. Biden began by expressing pride that Hunter has overcome his drug addiction.

“First of all, I’m proud of my son. This is a kid who got — not a kid, he’s a grown man. And he got hooked on, like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs. He’s overcome that. He’s established a new life,” Biden said. “I’m confident that he is — what he says and does are consistent with what happened. For example, he wrote a book about his problems, and was straight forward about it. I’m proud of him.”

Biden pointed out that Hunter wrote about the issue with the gun purchase in his memoir, Beautiful Things.

“He came along and said, by the way, this thing about a gun, I didn’t know anything about it,” Biden said. “But turns out that when he made [the] application to purchase a gun, what happened was he — I guess you get asked — I don’t guess, you get asked the question, ‘Are you on drugs or use drugs?’ He said no, and he wrote about saying no in his book.”

And Biden reiterated his confidence in Hunter, and that he’s proud of what his son has overcome.

“I have great confidence in my son. I love him,” Biden said. “He’s on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple years now. And I’m just so proud of him.”

CNN Tonight With Jake Tapper airs weeknights at 9 p.m. on CNN.

