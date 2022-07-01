President Biden mocks Donald Trump and praises Boris Johnson

On Thursday, The Late Late Show’s host James Corden visited the White House where he helped out in the kitchen and dealt with all the pesky White House reporters in the Briefing Room.But most importantly, he offered his help to President Joe Biden, who was kind enough to show him around the Oval Office.

Corden offered to sell some of the art and memorabilia in the Oval Office. He told the president, “A lot of this stuff is worth a lot of money.”

The president replied, “You are getting me mixed up with the last president.”

While former U.S. President Donald Trump probably didn’t find the joke amusing, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson likely appreciated something else Biden said.

“Wish I had his hair,” Biden admitted. “I could have gotten elected sooner.”

In a head to head competition, Johnson’s hair is objectively fuller. But when it comes to wearing a pair of sunglasses, nobody can compete with the 46th president of the United States - as Corden learned when he was gifted a pair of the president’s signature aviator glasses.