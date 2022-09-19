President Biden leaves chances for reelection bid in 2024 up in the air

In an interview with 60 Minutes Sunday, President Joe Biden addressed the possibility of running for reelection in 2024. Though Biden has said in the past that he expects to run again, First Lady Jill Biden said recently that the two haven’t discussed it . And the president said it has yet to be decided.

“Look, my intention I said to begin with is that I would run again, but it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” Biden said, later adding, “It’s much too early to make that kind of decision. I’m a great respecter of fate, and so what I’m doing is I’m doing my job, and we’re gonna do that job. And within the time frame that makes sense, after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment of what to do.”

Though Biden’s age has been a topic of discussion among pundits, as he’s the oldest president to ever serve, he believes that his performance as commander in chief is what should matter.

“I respect the fact that people would say, you know, ‘You’re old,’ but I think it relates to how much energy you have,” Biden said, “and whether or not the job you’re doing is one consistent with what any person of any age would be able to do.”