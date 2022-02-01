President Biden, Cher and other celebrities pay special tribute to Betty White

A lot of famous faces appeared on “Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl,” Monday, to pay tribute to the legendary comedian who died last month at the age of 99. While there were some big celebrities, none were bigger than President Joe Biden.

“Betty White was an American treasure, an icon and a pioneer, and she challenged conventions,” Biden said. “With every laugh and smile, she opened our hearts. But above all, she moved our souls and the soul of our nation.”

Celebrities remembered her historic career, from her Emmy winning performance on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” to her Emmy winning performance on “The Golden Girls.” All of her guest appearances also helped make her a favorite around Hollywood, like when she appeared on “30 Rock” with Tracy Morgan.

“I've worked with a lot of people in my career,” Morgan said,“Betty White was the Lebron James of comedy. She's scoring.”

Stars like Ellen DeGeneres also shared their admiration for her career, which spanned over 70 years.

“She clearly inspired me and influenced me because she was a really successful funny woman, and from the time I was a little kid until just now,” DeGeneres said.

By the end of the special, it was clear that many celebrities were thankful for being her friend.