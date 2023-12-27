Prehistoric creatures that once lived in your county
Main dinosaur fossils found in New Jersey are from the Mastodon, Grallator, Hadrosaurus, and Dryptosaurus.
Main dinosaur fossils found in New Jersey are from the Mastodon, Grallator, Hadrosaurus, and Dryptosaurus.
Apple's designer exodus continues as product design chief Tang Tan is leaving the company and joining Jony Ive's design firm LoveFrom,.
Get your post-Christmas week started off right with more than 40% off this ionic winner.
'If these pants were a food they would be lasagna and a glass of wine,' says one of 17,000+ five-star fans. Time to grab this winter survival essential!
Super-slim and secure, this winner comes in 24 colors and has RFID-blocking tech. Snag one while it's on sale now.
Explore the farthest galaxies all from the comfort of your armchair — and, you know, with readily available oxygen.
Don't wait any longer to start shopping.
Grab this supportive, shapely hybrid loved by 39,000+ Amazon shoppers while it's on sale.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
These comfy, ethically produced, celebrity-approved Cariuma kicks can be yours for only $85.