Pregnant Rihanna Skipped the Met Gala, But Don’t Worry, They Transformed Her Into a Literal Greek Goddess For the Night

Rihanna is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, and while she has kept it high fashion throughout with a series of eye-popping expectant mom looks that have blown up the standard maternity jeans and flowy tops staples, she did not make it to the Met Gala on Monday night (May 3).

The singer who has been a regular at the event over the years may not have walked the red carpet with the galaxy of other stars swanning around in their Gilded Age best, but she still managed to make a big splash by making a surprise appearance at the event. The Met and Vogue magazine collaborated on a tribute to RihRih in which her recent pregnant Vogue cover was transformed into a towering statue paying tribute to the Greek goddess of peace.

More from Billboard

“The statue of “Eirene (The Personification of Peace)” is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover,” read the caption to a video debuting the fierce statue that has taken its place in the museum’s antiquities wing.

On the magazine cover, RihRih sports a body-hugging, fire engine red floral patterned Alaïa bodysuit, with matching gloves and shoes, explaining in the story that she was hoping to “redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

And, not for nothing, Rihanna couldn’t believe the stony honor, tweeting, “shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

The singer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, recently described her feelings about being a mom in the Vogue cover, in which she said, “Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been. And now there’s another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again. Still, I have businesses that aren’t going to run themselves. My mom handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it.”

Story continues

Check out a video of the Rihanna statue and her post below.

shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one! pic.twitter.com/NawYMd0RpL — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 3, 2022

Click here to read the full article.