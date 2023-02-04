Pregnant Meghan Trainor Shares the Moment She Found Out She Was Expecting Her Second Baby

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor is giving her fans a peek into the adorable moment she found out she was expecting another baby.

In a short video clip posted on Instagram, the "Made You Look" singer, 29, can be seen in her pajamas cycling through different emotions following her pregnancy test result. She can be seen putting a hand over her mouth in shock, then mimicking an excited scream and holding her chest to remind herself to breathe.

"Oh my God. Oh my God. That s— lit up so fast. Oh my God," she says, holding up the pregnancy test with a positive symbol to the camera during an emotional part of the video.

She captioned the post: "The moment I found out I was pregnant with baby No. 2 🥹 @darylsabara #pregnancytest"

Trainor confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that she and husband Daryl Sabara, 30, were expecting their second child.

"What a blessing," Trainor told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"

The "All About That Bass" singer and the Spy Kids actor are already parents to son Riley, whom they welcomed in February 2021.

"We try to tell him, 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh, no, it's not in yours — it's in Mama's belly!'" said Trainor, who also opened up about her happy news on the Today show Monday morning.

Meghan Trainor Dear Future Mama

Courtesy HarperCollins 'Dear Future Mama' by Meghan Trainor

In addition to getting ready for her second baby, Trainor is also preparing for the release of her first book, Dear Future Mama, in which she opens up about her experience with pregnancy, with weigh-in from her OB-GYN, registered dietician and personal trainer. She added that she hoped the book will be beneficial to first-time mothers.

"I know not everyone has access to the amazing people who I have access to. So my dietician is in the book and gives advice for every trimester. My trainer is in the book, and there's pictures showing you what you can do for workouts because you can still work out when you're pregnant, and it's safe — I didn't know that."

Dear Future Mama will hit shelves on April 25.