Pregnant Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Easter Services With the Queen: Pics

Happy Easter from the royal family!

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended Easter service alongside Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle -- the same historic church that will house Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19.

Noticeably absent were Meghan and Harry, as well as the royal couple's children, 2-year-old Charlotte and 4-year-old George. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her third child in April, paired a stylish yet demure black Catherine Walker coat with a matching Lock & Co hat, pearl accessories and nude heels, while William donned a navy blue suit.

The Queen, who was wearing a magenta peacoat and matching hat over a spring floral dress, arrived without her 96-year-old husband Prince Phillip. Prince Philip, who retired from public duties last fall, also chose not to attend the traditional Royal Maundy Service at St. George’s Chapel alongside the Queen last Thursday, due to experiencing problems with his hip.

Other guests at the service included Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, as well as William's uncle Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn. William's aunt and Zara's mother Princess Anne, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, her son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, were also in attendance.

Kate, 36, is currently on maternity leave before she gives birth to the couple's third child later this month. For more on the Duchess' pregnancy, watch the video below.

