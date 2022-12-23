Pregnant Kaley Cuoco gets a kiss on the belly from Tom Pelphrey in sweet new photos

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, at the Emmys, share photos from a maternity shoot. (Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

Kaley Cuoco is glowing in new photos with Tom Pelphrey.

The couple, expecting their first child together in 2023 after falling in "love at first sight" in April, had some snapshots taken, by photographer Claudia Craig, to capture this moment in their lives.

In photos the Flight Attendant actress, 37, posted to social media, the 40-year-old Ozark actor kissed her on the belly as she puckered up. In another, he wrapped his arms around her as they smiled.

Cuoco wore a beige sweater and floral skirt for the pictures. Pelphrey had on black jeans and shoes with a blue sweater.

He shared his own series of photos also showing them posing with Santa Claus and at a horse barn. Others showed them with the Cuoco family — her parents, Layne and Gary Cuoco, and sister Briana. The family was celebrating Gary's birthday.

There was also one candid shot Pelphrey put up showing the couple in their natural habitat. They were both relaxing on a couch with assorted animals lounging around them as he rested a hand on her stomach.

The couple met in April at the Ozark premiere. They share the same manager, who set them up. Cuoco has said that it was love at first sight between them. They made their red carpet debut at the Emmys in September. One month later, they announced they're having a baby — and it will be a girl.

Just prior to meeting Pelphrey, Cuoco declared that she would "never" marry again on the heels of her second divorce last year. However, she and Pelphrey sometimes wear gold rings on that finger — including during this shoot — which has prompted speculation that they may have secretly said "I do."