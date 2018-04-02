Pregnant Joanna Gaines Celebrates Easter with a Sweet Photo of Daughters Ella and Emmie Kay

Joanna Gaines is celebrating Easter with her chicks!

The Fixer Upper star often takes to social media to share glimpses of her life with husband Chip and their four kids, Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7. With a fifth baby, a boy, on the way, Sunday marked the final Easter the family would spend as a party of six, and the expecting mom made sure to capture a sweet moment from the day.

“Love conquered death,” Joanna captioned this photo of her daughters frolicking with a floral garland. Likely a DIY project, the adorable daisy chain is plenty long enough for both girls to share on the clear afternoon in their hometown of Waco, Texas.

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines Open Up about Filming Fixer Upper with Their Four Young Kids

Chip sent his own cheerful message to fans, writing “Happy Easter y’all” with the hashtag “#HeIsRisen” on Twitter. The couple’s sons weren’t shown in photos, but if their past Sunday fun is any indication, they were probably busy hamming it up like their dad.

The holiday came just two days before the series finale of their hit show, which they announced in September would be their last. Luckily, the couple’s spinoff, Behind the Design, premieres after the last episode on Tuesday night and will highlight never-before-seen details and more of Joanna’s expert advice. Although this complementary show will center around Jo, there’s bound to be a few cameos from their kids.

RELATED: Fixer Upper Almost Got the Axe from HGTV! See the Hilarious Clip that Saved the Show

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Getting So Close’! Chip and Joanna Gaines Give an Update on Their New Restaurant

Spending time with their growing family served as the main reason as to why Chip and Joanna decided to call it quits with their popular show.

“They’re so young, and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood,” Joanna told PEOPLE at the time. “Family is the most important thing in the world.”

Related: Chip and Joanna Gaines on Dealing With the Paparazzi