Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Attends Rally for Abortion Justice with Amy Schumer: 'We Out Here'

Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer showed their support for abortion rights at the Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

The comedian, 40, shared a photo to Instagram of her and Lawrence, 31, participating in the Women's March protest at Freedom Plaza in the nation's capital.

"I don't have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼," Schumer wrote in the caption.

Dressed in a jumpsuit and a blue cap, the I Feel Pretty actress and mom to son Gene, 2, held an "Abortion Is Essential" sign, while Lawrence — whose baby bump was on display in a checkered dress — held a sign that read, "Women can't be free if they don't control their bodies."

Schumer had her uterus and appendix removed in September after dealing with years of pain from what her doctors determined was extensive endometriosis, a condition where the tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside of it.

A week after her surgery, the Trainwreck star shared an update on her recovery after a tearful meeting with her surgeon, Dr. Tamer Seckin.

"All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body," she posted on Instagram. "I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son."

That same month, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Lawrence is expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney.

"Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around," a source said of the Oscar winner. "She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom."

"She loves her work and that will continue," the source added. "Like other actors, she will balance her career and her life as a wife and mom. She will do it well. Jen is grounded and ready to be a parent because she loves family life."

More than 650 marches took place across the country on Saturday as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to consider another restrictive ban on abortion rights.

"Over 120,000 people are set to join us at over 650 rallies nationwide tomorrow, fighting for abortion justice," Women's March executive director Rachel O'Leary Carmona tweeted on Friday. "This is how we send a message. Lawmakers, don't you dare take away our reproductive freedom."

The protests came as the Supreme Court prepares to reconvene on Monday to consider Mississippi lawmakers' plea to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case, according to Reuters.

Last month, Texas enacted Senate Bill 8, the most restrictive abortion law in the country. Essentially eliminating the rights of Roe v. Wade, the bill prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before most people know they're pregnant. The bill does not allow exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of incest or rape.