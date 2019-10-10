Pregnant Jenna Dewan Is 'So Excited' for Baby — and Daughter Everly, 6, Had the Cutest Reaction

Jenna Dewan‘s daughter is over the moon about becoming a big sister.

The actress and dancer, 38, says 6-year-old Everly “could not be more thrilled” that Mom is expecting a baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

“It was excitement all around. Everywhere excitement,” Dewan tells PEOPLE in the latest issue of sharing her happy news with her daughter and other family members. “[Everly] said she’s waited her whole life for a sibling. ‘I’ve waited my whole life for this, Mom.’ It is so cute.”

The Gracefully You author adds that her little girl has even started sharing her excitement with strangers.

“She is going around lifting up my shirt to literally anyone, and goes, ‘I’m going to be a big sister! Did you know there’s a baby in my mommy’s belly? Do you want to touch it?’ ” Dewan says with a laugh. “She will just lift up my shirt. She kisses [my belly].”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

View photos Jenna Dewan (R) and daughter Everly | Jenna Dewan/Instagram More

View photos Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly | Jenna Dewan/Instagram More

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Opens Up About Her Path to Healing and Wellness in New Book Gracefully You

Dewan shares her daughter’s enthusiasm about the baby, save for the talking-to-strangers/lifting-up-her-shirt part. “I always said that I would love to expand my family. I was so excited by the option to do that and excited by that. And so the second I knew, I was thrilled with it,” she tells PEOPLE.

Naturally, part of her happiness is due to her growing relationship with Broadway veteran Kazee, 43, whom Dewan praises as having been a “divine gift” in her life.

“It’s this electric connection that just works,” she says of her dynamic with the Tony winner, whom she has been dating for over a year. “It’s been one of the biggest blessings in my life that I never saw coming.”

The former World of Dance host adds, “The timing felt right. Expanding our family was something that was important to both of us and it just flowed.”

View photos Jenna Dewan (L) and Steve Kazee | Cheyenne Ellis More