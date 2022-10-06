Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins

Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!

Hilary Swank Instagram

Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy.

Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday.

"You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy in a preview of Friday's episode.

"Yeah and they are due on his birthday," the Million Dollar Baby actress replies, causing Barrymore's jaw to drop.

"Yeah, I know," Swank responds.

Swank commemorated the one-year anniversary of her father's death just four days before sharing her pregnancy news with the world.

"I can't believe it's been a year since you've transitioned," she captioned an Instagram compilation of different moments from her father's life. "You are missed beyond measure and forever in my heart.♥️"

In an Instagram on Wednesday, Swank debuted her baby bump on her page. "Coming soon…DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼," she captioned the post, which showed her striking different poses accentuating her growing bump.

Swank announced Wednesday on Good Morning America that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

Actress Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "What They Had" at iPic Westwood on October 9, 2018 in Westwood, California.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider

The Alaska Daily star went on to rave about her exciting baby news, noting, "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

Swank appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan shortly after her GMA interview, saying of her pregnancy, "I'm feeling great right now, even with the time — you know, I'm on Pacific time, so I'm a little cross-eyed with that. But I'm feeling good right now."

Swank went on to reveal that twins run in both her family and Schneider's, and that she is "so excited" for the next phase.

"It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable," she said.

Swank and Schneider, a social venture entrepreneur, tied the knot in August 2018, almost two years after the two were first spotted together in November 2016.