Pregnant Hilary Duff Colors Her Hair Blue Ahead of Baby's Arrival: 'This Doesn't Mean I'm Having a Boy'

Hilary Duff has a new look as she prepares for the arrival of her baby.

On Friday, the Younger star, 33, revealed that she's dyed her natural blonde hair to aquamarine blue, showing off the results on her Instagram.

"Well.... you guessed it. The minute I got home from New York I needed a change," she wrote alongside several photos and videos of her freshly-tinted tresses.

"and I swear this doesn't mean I'm having a boy... my mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something!" she continued. "We still don't know who's occupying my apartment- but it's getting the eviction notice soon-ish 😛."

Duff — who is already mom to daughter Banks Violet, 2, and son Luca Cruz, 8 — is expecting her third child in just a few weeks.

Last month, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about why she and husband Matthew Koma have chosen to keep their baby's sex unknown until the child's arrival this time around.

"We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory," she said. "Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn't really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday!"

"It's a mixture of friends who are excited about the surprise and then some who are just really annoyed with us," Duff explained. "Luca is falling under the annoyed category!"

According to Duff, her eldest child — whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie — is hoping for a boy "so he can share all his old toys."

"I'm not one of those women who loves being pregnant by any means, but I appreciate what my body's doing for me and our family," the Lizzie McGuire alum continued. "So any given day, it varies between me missing my body that I get to put really cute clothes on, or feeling at peace that this is probably the last time that I'm going to be pregnant and trying to enjoy how sweet this time can be."

In her Instagram post on Friday, Duff explained she still doesn't know if she's having a boy or a girl, but wanted "to have some fun somehow" by coloring her hair blue.

Thnking hairstylists for humoring her, she wrote in the caption, "and all I can say is @riawna and @nikkilee901 love me a lot. 1- for saying yes to another crazy change this late in my pregnancy (at least I didn't cut bangs!) and 2- it took all damn day! Love you guys the most ♥️."

This wasn't the first time Duff dyed her hair to a shocking shade of cerulean. In April, the mother of two rocked a similar look after coloring her own hair while social distancing at home.

"Hilary is no stranger to a fun hair color. She colored her own hair teal during lockdown. This mix of blues just hit different on her though!" her hairstylist Nikki Lee tells PEOPLE in a statement on Friday, sharing that she and Riawna Capri used Joico hair products to achieve a "vibrant Cotton Candy Blue."

"We're obsessed with this look!" Lee says of Duff's new 'do. "She is goals in many ways, but to be pregnant and rock this color with so much confidence is everything!