Pregnant 'Harry Potter' actor hospitalized after COVID-19 hit 'like a tonne of bricks'

Actor Jessie Cave arrives at the 2016 premiere of "Tale Of Tales" in London. (Jonathan Short / Invision / Associated Press)

English actor Jessie Cave, known for playing Lavender Brown in the "Harry Potter" movies, was hospitalized this weekend after contracting COVID-19 while pregnant.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old performer posted an image on Instagram of her legs stretched out over an examining table while balancing an adult sippy cup of fluids between her knees. Barely visible on the edge of the photo is her bare baby bump, which appears to be wrapped with a fetal heart monitor.

"Triage, once again," she captioned the picture, which features a pair of cheetah-print leggings. "Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?"

In December, Cave announced via Instagram that she and comedian Alfie Brown were expecting their fourth child. Two months later, she shared a health update confirming that she had contracted "Coronavirus followed by Norovirus on top of the near constant nausea this entire pregnancy."

"But I’m still managing to be a total ray of sunshine don’t worry," she added.

Shortly after the "Buffering" star documented her recent hospital visit, she posted a screenshot of a snarky comment from a troll mocking her for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. In response, Cave simply posted a gif of cartoon Snow White applauding.

"How's your vaccine working out for you, Jessie?" the person wrote, according to Cave's Instagram story. "I'm not vaccinated at all and guess how often I need to go to the hospital? Enjoy! You've earned it!"

In the "Harry Potter" franchise, Cave portrayed Hogwarts student Lavender Brown, who occupied a key role as the obsessed girlfriend of fellow Gryffindor Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.