Pregnant Gigi Hadid Ditches Her Signature Blonde Hair in New Selfie

Gigi Hadid is going for a darker look in her latest selfie.

The mommy-to-be had followers abuzz when she debuted brown locks on her Instagram Story. Gigi's typically blonde hair was pulled back in a ponytail and she sported a striped button-up and tank.

It's unclear if the darker 'do is here to stay or if it's simply a result of the filter she used. Either way, the model, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, can clearly rock any look she goes for.

It seems Gigi took the picture on her way back from a quick trip to the local Starbucks. She shared on Twitter that she was pleasantly surprised to learn someone had paid for her order that morning, which was a great start to her day. "Kept it going and hope it continues & spreads lots of lil moments of kindness & positivity today! DO THIS in whatever way you can !!!! Happy Tuesday," she tweeted.

Gigi Hadid's New York City Apartment

Gigi continues to keep her followers updated on her pregnancy journey through social media. Last month, the first-time mom shared a look at her New York City apartment, where every room is filled with color and warmth.

Gigi Hadid More

"Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot," she wrote on Instagram. "Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city.... but I'm excited for the time I'll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn't call me crazy."

Her apartment tour didn't include a look at her baby's nursery, but she might give fans a glimpse further down the line, when she's ready.

The 25-year-old previously explained that she hasn't discussed her pregnancy because it's "not the most important thing going on in the world" right now. She said, "I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends."

Nonetheless, she and her "baby daddy" Zayn are enjoying their time together, as evident in a steamy kiss they recently shared.