Pregnant Eva Longoria shares bump photo — and gushes about family giving 'so much love' to baby

By Jen Juneau, People

Eva Longoria‘s son on the way is already so loved.

The actress celebrated the start of the new year by sharing her first official baby bump photo on social media. The snap featured several hands — including her own — placed over Longoria’s growing stomach.

For the photo, Longoria was dressed in comfy-looking black-and-red plaid pajamas, while one of the other individuals also appeared to be wearing sleepwear.

“New year, new adventures! I’m so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already! #HappyNewYear #2018,” wrote the mom-to-be, 42.

Longoria’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE in December that the former Desperate Housewives star and husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón were expecting a baby boy together, and at the time she was four months along.

“One of the reasons Eva fell in love with Pepe is that he’s an amazing father,” a friend close to the star told PEOPLE that same month. (Bastón has three children from a previous marriage.)

“Seeing him with his kids lit a spark in her to want to get pregnant,” added the friend of Longoria, who in the past told PEOPLE that while a baby wasn’t a must-have for the family she built with Bastón, one would be “icing on the cake.”

While Monday’s picture may mark the first official baby-bump photo Longoria has posted to social media, herself, and the first time she has addressed her pregnancy personally, pal Olivia Munn shared a photo of the pair enjoying tacos in Miami on Christmas Eve.

“When friends become family,” wrote Munn alongside the image, in which Longoria’s growing belly was clearly visible under a fitted black top.



