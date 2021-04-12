Pregnant Erin Napier Jokes About Small Baby Bump at 32 Weeks: 'I Know It's Weird'

Eric Todisco

Erin Napier is closing in on her due date.

On Monday, the pregnant Home Town star joked about how small she's carrying at 32 weeks along as she posed in a pink shirt and blue jeans for a snapshot posted to Instagram.

"32 weeks. I know it's weird," writes Erin, whose expecting a daughter with husband Ben Napier.

"Helen hid the same way right up until the day she was born. 🙃," the HGTV star added of her and Ben's 3-year-old daughter.

Erin Napier/Instagram Erin Napier

Erin and Ben, who tied the knot in 2008, announced exclusively to PEOPLE on Sunday that they are expecting their second child together. "We're having another baby!" they said.

The couple learned the happy news in September while simultaneously filming Home Town in Laurel, Mississippi, and their new show, Home Town Takeover, about 200 miles away in Wetumpka, Alabama.

"The last six months of 2020 really, you know, it was rough. It's all a blur," Ben joked of filming, traveling and preparing for a new baby during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Added Erin, "We were like, 'Ooh, this is going to be tough, but we can do it.' We don't remember anything, but I'm glad somebody was filming all of it."

RELATED: Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting

Getty Images Ben and Erin Napier

courtesy HGTV Ben and Erin Napier

RELATED: We're Having Another Baby!' Home Town's Erin and Ben Napier Expecting a Girl in May

Ben and Erin also broke the news on Sunday night's episode of Home Town, which featured a double pregnancy reveal. Their clients were Ben's brother Jessie and his wife Lauren, who are also expecting.

The couple also celebrated the pregnancy news in separate Instagram posts. "I grew up with built-in best friends. My 3 brothers and I speak our own language and know the dance when it's time to move a piano into a house together. Helen will have that with her little sister. It makes me even happier to know that there'll be another Napier baby right around the corner from us. There was a time when @erinapier and I didn't know if we would have kids. I would've been happy with just the 2 of us, or just the 3 of us, but I can't wait to see the 4 of us," said Ben.

"We are so thankful," Erin wrote. "Even in our celebrating, I'm thinking of the would-be parents waiting for their own babies. For many it can be such a long and difficult journey and I pray for strength for you if that's where you are. God answers in His own time, not ours, awfully hard as that can be. Sending so much love to y'all today."

