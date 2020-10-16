Pregnant Ashley Tisdale reveals sex of baby with a cake: 'JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER'

Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French are expecting a baby girl.

The former High School Musical star on Friday shared several snapshots of the couple cutting into a cake. While fans couldn’t tell what the inside looked like from the photo, later shots showed an unmistakably pink cake and Tisdale used the hashtag, “SheSoFrench.”

In the caption, Tisdale explained that the day had been her favorite in what’s been an incredibly tough year. “I cried I was so happy,” she wrote.

She also indirectly referenced an incident last month in which a California couple using a firework at their own “gender reveal” party (technically a sex-reveal party) sparked a blaze that, as of Tuesday, had burned more than 22,000 acres and was 95 percent contained. A firefighter died on Sept. 17 while trying to extinguish it.

“Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER!”

She had shared a photo from the celebration on Oct. 2, but it didn’t give any indication of the result. “I’ve been wondering if we should share the gender with all of you,” she wrote, asking people to comment on whether they wanted to know.

Tisdale described how she felt in the beginning of her pregnancy last month. “It hasn’t been an easy first trimester, but everyone is different and I know there are people who’ve had it way worse,” she wrote in a blog post. “I definitely fall somewhere in the middle where I didn’t just have nausea, but threw up a couple of times and felt like I’ve had stomach flu for three months (Lol!).”

Tisdale said that she had been bombarded by people asking when she and French, who married in 2014, were going to have a child. But she was glad they had waited.

“I wasn’t ready for that step yet and I wanted to be selfish and have Chris all to myself for a while,” Tisdale wrote. “Honestly, I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: