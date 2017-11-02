The Predator star Thomas Jane reveals plot details

‘The Predator’ is coming…

And it looks as though some former soldier are suiting up to kick its ass.

During an interview with Shadow Nation (via Den of Geek), ‘The Predator’ star Thomas Jane revealed some intriguing plot details from the upcoming ‘Predator’ sequel.

“We play these veterans from like Afghanistan or the Iraq War or whatever,” he revealed. “But we’re all fucking crazy, so we go to the VA hospital to get our meds. We’re all like shell-shocked, PTSD soldiers.”

Of course, director Shane Black has managed to keep details of his upcoming ‘Predator’ sequel firmly under wraps… until now.

“We’re at the VA hospital and we’re in group therapy and of course, somebody flips out – this is backstory, I don’t think we really see this – somebody flips out and we all get arrested and get thrown onto the bus to go down to the hospital and they throw this other guy on the bus too.”

Who is this other guy?

Well, it looks as though they’ve been bundled in with someone who knows far too much about the looming Predator threat… and things only get worse from there.

“And he’s a guy they’ve actually marked to kill him because he’s seen a UFO, he’s seen the Predator ships come down so they lock him up and throw him in with us lunatics,” he said. “They’re going to take that bus, drive it down to a ditch and shoot us all just to get rid of this one guy. But, of course, we take the bus over and we’re all like ‘fuck that, man, let’s go kill these fucking Predators ourselves.’ And we’re just crazy enough to believe that this guy really did see a UFO and there’s these aliens out there. So that’s kinda cool!”

Clearly, this sounds absolutely insane.

But it also really does sound ‘kinda cool’.

It’s no secret that Shane Black’s work has been preoccupied with how his characters deal with trauma. Mel Gibson’s character in ‘Lethal Weapon’ struggles with his time as a Vietnam sharpshooter, and even Tony Stark suffers PTSD in ‘Iron Man 3’.

And it’ll be interesting so see how this plays out in ‘The Predator’.

Interestingly, Thomas Jane also seemingly confirms there will be more than one Predator.

“You know the Predators, they looked… you know they didn’t fuck those up. They’re still Predators and they’re pretty much the same Predator as always.”

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘The Predator’ stars Thomas Jane, Olivia Munn, Boyd Holbrook, Edward James Olmos, Yvonne Strahovsky, Jacob Tremblay, Jake Busey, Trevante Rhodes, and Sterling K. Brown.

Shane Black will direct the movie, based on a script he co-wrote with Fred Dekker.

‘The Predator’ heads to cinemas on 3 August 2018.

