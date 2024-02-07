'Predator' Middle School Teacher Admits Sexually Abusing 14-Year-Old in His House

Megan Pauline Jordan, 25, pleaded guilty to four felony counts of carnal knowledge of a minor and one felony count of indecent liberties with a minor

Henrico County Police Megan Pauline Jordan

A former Virginia middle school teacher has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 14-year-old male student, authorities said.

Megan Pauline Jordan, 25, faces 50 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to four felony counts of carnal knowledge of a minor and one felony count of indecent liberties with a minor, the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement obtained by WVVA, WRIC and the Richmond-Times Dispatch.

Jordan was arrested in June 2023. Henrico County police said in a press release at the time that the former teacher at Hungary Creek Middle School engaged in a sexual relationship with her 14-year-old male student during the 2022-2023 school year.

According to a statement from Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor, investigators learned that on several occasions, Jordan would go to the boy’s house and have “sexual intercourse with the student,” WVVA reports. Her DNA was also reportedly recovered from his bed sheets.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“I must recognize the brave action of those who brought this matter to the attention of Henrico Police Division,” Taylor said in a statement, also obtained by WRIC. “We are always asking people if they see something unusual, or not quite right, to say something. Because of their efforts, this predator is off the streets, out of our schools, and will be held accountable for her actions.”

Jordan is scheduled to be sentenced on May 20.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.