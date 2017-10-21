The Predator gets an electrifying motion poster

Predator fans browsing the franchise’s official mobile app on Friday might have come across a special surprise: the first poster for The Predator, hailing from director Shane Black.

Once spotted by attendees at the Brand Licensing Expo in London earlier this month, the one-sheet has now been officially released as a motion graphic. The image is fairly simple: thunder cracks the sky as lightning flashes over a cityscape in the shape of the familiar thermal-tracking creature.

The original film, released in 1987, starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the head of a special forces squadron hunted by the titular alien entity. The Predator is neither a sequel nor a reboot, cast member Keegan-Michael Key told EW. “It certainly lives in the universe of the five films that were made. I think that’s probably the best way to say it and the only way I can say it right now,” he said.

The cast also features Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Thomas Jane (1922), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Yvonne Strahovski (Dexter), Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Sterling K. Brown (This is Us), and Edward James Olmos (Blade Runner).

“Shane has his whole take on it and it’s very different than the original Predator,” Brown said. “It’s got a really wicked sense of humor to it, which I love about it. And it’s got a real camaraderie amongst the main characters that I think folks will be attracted to. That’s pretty much all I can say.”

The Predator is scheduled for theaters on Aug. 3, 2018. See the poster above.