‘Preacher’ Renewed for Season 3 at AMC

“Preacher” has been renewed for a third season at AMC.

Series co-creator Seth Rogen tweeted the news on Thursday. The new season will air in 2018. The series follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between. Season 2 also starred Ian Coletti, Graham McTavish, Noah Taylor, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Malcolm Barrett, Justin Prentice, and Ronald Guttman

The Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios co-production was developed for television by Rogen and Evan Goldberg and showrunner Sam Catlin. The series is executive produced by Catlin, as well as Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures, Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur for Original Film and Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter and Ken F. Levin. It is based on the graphic novel series of the same name created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon.

More to come…





Related stories

'Walking Dead' Season 8 Premiere: Piracy Downloads Drop 42% From Last Year

'Walking Dead' Season 8 Premiere Draws Lowest Opening Ratings Since Season 3

'Walking Dead' Cast Shares Hopes for 200th Episode at Season 8 Premiere (Watch)

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!