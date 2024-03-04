Prankster’s Simple Question Sees Trump Fan’s Wild Logic Disintegrate In Real-Time

Davram Stiefler, one-half of The Good Liars comedy duo, exposed a Donald Trump supporter’s flawed reasoning with a perfectly put question.

In a new video shared on social media Sunday, Stiefler challenged a “Trump 2024 Or Before”-banner carrying North Carolina woman over her false claim that Trump is still the president.

“I believe he is,” she told Stiefler.

When Stiefler noted that President Joe Biden is in the White House, the woman attacked former President Barack Obama as “calling the shots on all this mess” in the world.

The pair went back and forth. Stiefler sought clarifications, and the woman insisted Obama was actually pulling the strings.

Biden is “a bumbling fool right now,” she added.

Then came Stiefler’s damning question: “But why would it matter if Obama was telling Biden what to do if Biden is not president?”

The woman paused, then asked him to “say that again.”

Stiefler repeated the question.

The woman couldn’t answer, and the clip ended.

Yesterday in North Carolina we heard that Trump is still president but that Obama is in charge. pic.twitter.com/jnmJCOBXdm — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) March 3, 2024

The video has garnered more than 700,000 views alone on X, formerly Twitter.

Stiefler and comedic partner Jason Selvig frequently call out Trump and his supporters. They’ve previously described being at Trump rallies as the “Twilight Zone.”

“There’s a little bit of a punch in the face when you get there, like you’re entering a different reality,” Selvig told MSNBC. “It doesn’t matter what you say, and it almost feels like we’re back in time or something. The world continues to move forward, so many things have happened, but it feels almost just like 2016.”

