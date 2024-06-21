Prankster Coaxes CNN-Hating Donald Trump Fan Into Making Hilariously Awkward Admission

Jason Selvig, who is one half of “The Good Liars” comedy duo, exposed the apparent hollowness of a Donald Trump supporter’s hatred for CNN when he grilled him on exactly why he despised the network.

Selvig questioned the man wearing a t-shirt that depicted former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee Trump ― as cartoon character Calvin ― urinating on the CNN logo in the video shared on social media Thursday.

The man railed about “fake news CNN,” said Trump will “cook them” and “shred them” like “a turkey” at next week’s presidential debate it is hosting between Trump and President Joe Biden.

Trump, who has for years lashed out at CNN’s critical coverage of him, will also “expose” the network for “the fraud they are,” the man added.

Selvig challenged the man on “what specifically” the network has lied about.

“I don’t know. I don’t watch it,” he replied, before chuckling.

Selvig responded, “All right, well, you got a shirt that’s just peeing on it, and you call it fake news. So what specifically have they lied about? What makes them fake news?”

“I don’t know, I don’t watch it. I watch Fox News,” the man replied.

“Right. But you call them fake news. Why do you think they’re fake news? What are they saying that’s fake,” Selvig prodded again.

The man hesitated and then silently turned away.

“All right. There you have it,” said Selvig.

