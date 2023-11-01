Prairie Arts Chorale to sing through the ages of man in fall concerts

Nov. 1—MONTEVIDEO

— Every man and woman plays the starring role in their own story, and the Prairie Arts Chorale will shine a spotlight on the various chapters of that story during its fall concert series, "A Life In Song," in November.

Inspired by the famous William Shakespeare quote "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players," Prairie Arts Chorale has chosen songs that illustrate the different ages of life such as childhood, adolescence, middle age, old age and death.

The concerts are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at United Methodist Church in Montevideo; 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at Church of St. Anne in Wabasso; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at First Lutheran Church in Marshall; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Memorial Auditorium in Dawson; and 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer. Tickets are $15 for adults, children 18 and under are free.

Songs to be performed during the concert include "Kid Song" by Stephen Caldwell; "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" from the musical The Sound of Music; "It Takes a Village" by Joan Szymko; the Beatles' "When I'm 64"; and "I Remember It Well" from Gigi.

The show will be directed by Brandon Hurley. Performances are made possible through grants from the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council via an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature.

The Prairie Arts Chorale is an auditioned regional choir made up of adults from across southwest and west central Minnesota. The choir's mission is to promote choral music, along with the arts in general, in the region.

The choir rehearses weekly in the spring and fall and performs in venues around the area. Those interested can find more information on the choir's

website

and

Facebook

page.