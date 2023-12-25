Prabhas’ ‘Salaar,’ Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ in the Charts as ‘Aquaman,’ ‘Wonka’ Lead International Pre-Christmas Box Office

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” led the worldwide box office with a $108 million debut weekend, according to numbers released by Comscore.

Warner Bros. and DC Studio’s “Aquaman 2” also topped the U.S. box office over the weekend.

In second place, “Wonka” continued its stellar run with a worldwide weekend of $50.9 million and now has a total of $247 million.

Indian action epic “Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire,” led by “Baahubali” star Prabhas and directed by “K.G.F.” filmmaker Prashant Neel, debuted in third position with $39 million. This included $5.5 million in North America, where it also bowed in third place.

Another Indian film, immigration drama-comedy “Dunki,” headlined by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and directed by hitmaker Rajkumar Hirani (“3 Idiots,” “PK”), was in fourth position with $22.9 million over the weekend. The film has a total of $23.8 million as it opened on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Monday, Christmas Day, is a public holiday in India, but as the festival is not the country’s dominant one, unlike in the west, numbers are likely to surge for “Salaar” and “Dunki,” since cinemas remain open.

Rounding off the top five was well-reviewed animation film “Migration,” which had a $20.2 million and has a total of $34.2 million after two weekends on release.

Chinese-made crime drama, “Endless Journey,” which opened on top of the mainland China box office last week, collected $15 million over the weekend in sixth place globally and has a cumulative total of $59.6 million.

In seventh position, Disney’s “Wish” earned a further $10.7 million, taking its global total to $144.2 million.

Epic Korean naval battle film ““Noryang: Deadly Sea,” the third in Kim Han-min’s trilogy after “The Admiral: Roaring Currents” and “Hansan: Rising Dragon,” released in Korea at No. 1 on Dec. 20. Internationally, the film placed eighth with a total of $9.3 million.

In ninth position, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” added $7 million and now has a total of $314.4 million.

Closing the top 10 was Korean blockbuster “12.12: The Day” with $6.2 million for a running total of $62.8 million.

