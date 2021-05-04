  • Oops!
Powerful reason behind ‘Law and Order’ star’s offensive Black memorabilia collection

On a special celebrity edition of “Antiques Roadshow,” Monday, former “Law and Order” star and current “Chicago Med” actress S. Epatha Merkerson shared her very meaningful collection of racist Black memorabilia.

“Even though the connotation of it was negative,” Merkerson said. “To me, that people who survived through all of that when these things were really prominent and not considered ‘collectibles,’ it speaks to their strength.” She added, “Bringing it to my house makes me uplifted.”

It was also important to Merkerson that she reclaimed that part of her Black heritage. The collection featured items that depicted offense stereotypes.

“When I initially saw some of this stuff, that was my idea,” she said. “That I'm gonna just buy this up so white folks can't buy it up and use it for that negative connotation. I'm gonna lift it up. I'm gonna put it on my wall. I'm gonna situate it on my cabinet. So that anyone that comes in the house will see that this is a part of who I am.”

