Powerful reason behind ‘Law and Order’ star’s offensive Black memorabilia collection

Refinery29

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: 2020 E! PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — In this image released on November 15, Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and on broadcast on Sunday, November 15, 2020. (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Jabbed and jonesing to gtfo? Tracee Ellis Ross’ most recent Instagram post will have you looking at your neglected suitcases through misty eyes. This weekend, the black-ish star uploaded three posts featuring herself on the kind of beach vacation we’ve been dreaming about for the last year. Think: reading the new Bridgerton installment on a striped towel, hanging your salt-stained bikini in the shower after a long day, and waking up to the sound of waves crashing on the beach. Disclaimer: If you’re trying to avoid spending money on a plane ticket, DO NOT KEEP READING. Consider Ross’ first post an “out of office reply” (at least according to the actress’ caption). In the Reels video, she’s seen walking in slow motion in the grass — not a cloud in sight — wearing a burnt orange midi dress with hip cutouts and spaghetti straps. In the background, are palm trees, tropical flowers, and a hint at the ocean below. Her second was posted on Sunday, and shows her hopping out of an infinity pool wearing a black, cut-out bikini, red nail polish, and her signature matching lip. The caption aptly read: “I dipped, y’all!” Her feed’s latest addition includes a straw fedora, a fluffy towel, and a hot pink cover-up. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Over on stories, Ross posted a pic of the margarita she was enjoying at the resort bar (a swim-up, perhaps?), as well as the jewelry she packed in her carry-on, which included a gold-and-green chain necklace and hoop earrings, both from Missoma. A sundress, a bikini, and some versatile jewelry — what else could you possibly need on vacation? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross isn’t the only one tempting us with sunny skies, Mai Tais, and days spent lounging in on a beach chair. All throughout April, Kim Kardashian was busy posting photo after photo in either a string bikini or a cut-out dress, while both pool- or beach-side. Meanwhile, for Lizzo’s week-plus-long birthday celebration, she also ventured to the beach, bringing along with her a bevy of vacation essentials, including bucket hats, high-cut maillots, and more. One more celebrity vacation pic and we’ll be doing a lot more than looking at flights — we’ll be buying them. When we do, prepare for plenty of Ross-level documentation to go with. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Tracee Ellis Ross Has An Outfit For Every NYE MoodTracee Ellis Ross Knows How To Style A SweatsuitLizzo’s Birthday ‘Fit Made Us Want To Dress Up