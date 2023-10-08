AC/DC returned to the stage for the first time in seven years Saturday at Power Trip, but the Australian rockers proved they haven't missed a beat.

Here's what one of the most iconic bands in rock history performed at the Empire Polo Club on Oct. 7 (in chronological order):

"If You Want Blood (You've Got It)" "Back in Black" "Demon Fire" "Shot Down in Flames" "Thunderstruck" "Have a Drink on Me" "Hells Bells" "Shot in the Dark" "Stiff Upper Lip" "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" "Shoot to Thrill" "Sin City" "Givin the Dog a Bone" "Rock 'n' Roll Train" "You Shook Me All Night Long" "Dog Eat Dog" "High Voltage" "T.N.T" "Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be Play Video" "Riff Raff" "Highway to Hell"

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Power Trip 2023: AC/DC setlist