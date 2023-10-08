Power Trip 2023: AC/DC setlist
AC/DC returned to the stage for the first time in seven years Saturday at Power Trip, but the Australian rockers proved they haven't missed a beat.
Here's what one of the most iconic bands in rock history performed at the Empire Polo Club on Oct. 7 (in chronological order):
"If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"
"Back in Black"
"Demon Fire"
"Shot Down in Flames"
"Thunderstruck"
"Have a Drink on Me"
"Hells Bells"
"Shot in the Dark"
"Stiff Upper Lip"
"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"
"Shoot to Thrill"
"Sin City"
"Givin the Dog a Bone"
"Rock 'n' Roll Train"
"You Shook Me All Night Long"
"Dog Eat Dog"
"High Voltage"
"T.N.T"
"Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be Play Video"
"Riff Raff"
"Highway to Hell"
This is a developing story.
