Power Trip 2023: AC/DC setlist

Niki Kottmann, Palm Springs Desert Sun
A festivalgoer wears AC/DC branded devil horns available for sale at Power Trip Music Festival while the band performs their set at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

AC/DC returned to the stage for the first time in seven years Saturday at Power Trip, but the Australian rockers proved they haven't missed a beat.

Here's what one of the most iconic bands in rock history performed at the Empire Polo Club on Oct. 7 (in chronological order):

  1. "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

  2. "Back in Black"

  3. "Demon Fire"

  4. "Shot Down in Flames"

  5. "Thunderstruck"

  6. "Have a Drink on Me"

  7. "Hells Bells"

  8. "Shot in the Dark"

  9. "Stiff Upper Lip"

  10. "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

  11. "Shoot to Thrill"

  12. "Sin City"

  13. "Givin the Dog a Bone"

  14. "Rock 'n' Roll Train"

  15. "You Shook Me All Night Long"

  16. "Dog Eat Dog"

  17. "High Voltage"

  18. "T.N.T"

  19. "Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be Play Video"

  20. "Riff Raff"

  21. "Highway to Hell"

