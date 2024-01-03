Power Lawyers 2024: Nominations Are Open for The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Attorneys List

Do you know a Power Lawyer? Submissions are open for the entertainment industry’s definitive ranking of top attorneys.

The Hollywood Reporter is now accepting nominations for its 18th annual Power Lawyers feature. To put someone forward for consideration, submit this form by 6 p.m. PT on Feb. 16.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Each year, THR’s editors review hundreds of nominations and extensively vet candidates to create a list of the lawyers Hollywood calls for bet-the-company legal battles and groundbreaking talent deals.

Nominations should focus on the attorney’s accomplishments from the past year. Many Hollywood lawyers have impressive client rosters, so please emphasize recent and ongoing work with details on things like deals closed or significant litigation wins.

There is no word limit, but brevity is appreciated.

Here are a few answers to FAQs:

We evaluate lawyers as individuals and do not highlight duos or teams. When submitting attorneys who share clients or matters, please make their individual contributions clear. (Don’t copy and paste the same information on multiple forms for different attorneys.)

This feature highlights attorneys at law firms. That means, unfortunately, in-house lawyers aren’t eligible.

The nomination deadline is firm and late submissions will not be accepted.

Attorneys who are chosen for the list will be notified directly by the end of March.

Email ashley.cullins@thr.com with any other questions and check out the 2023 honorees here.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter