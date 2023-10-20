Power Book IV: Force: Crown Vic
Heightened police presence threatens Tommy and Diamond's bottom line and they form a coalition with a rival gang. Jenard hits rock bottom, and the Flynn family loyalties are tested with devastating results.
Heightened police presence threatens Tommy and Diamond's bottom line and they form a coalition with a rival gang. Jenard hits rock bottom, and the Flynn family loyalties are tested with devastating results.
The current total of 30.5 is even lower than last year's over/under in a game Iowa won 13-10.
The Saints had a pretty smart play to force a turnover.
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
Earlier this year, Palestinian-American filmmaker Khitam Jabr posted a handful of Reels about her family’s trip to the West Bank. In the short travel vlogs, Jabr shared snippets of Palestinian culture, from eating decadent meals to dancing at her niece’s wedding. “I hadn’t been in a decade, so it’s just like, life abroad,” Jabr told TechCrunch.
This visionary -- who uses the moniker @mememusic117 -- is using a program called Voicify AI to generate audio deepfakes, along with Blender to make the animated scenes. Only in that video, the voice behind emo Goofy is a real person with real voice acting talent.
“I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
Dan Titus rounded up 12 NBA and fantasy basketball analysts for a points-league mock draft — here are the results.
Here are the highlights from this past week, from the war in Israel to the Republican Party’s ongoing chaos in Congress to the 2024 presidential race, and to the gag order against former President Trump.
This concentrated hydration booster creates a protective barrier that helps prevent moisture loss.