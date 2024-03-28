‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Renewed For Season 5 On STARZ

As one book closes, another stays open and moves on to the next chapter. STARZ announced on Wednesday (March 27) that Power Book III: Raising Kanan has been renewed for a fifth season.

The exciting news comes after the conclusion of the drama’s explosive third season, complete with countless twists and turns. Its fourth season was renewed in November 2023 and production is currently underway in New York City.

“We know that our fans can’t get enough of ‘Raising Kanan,’” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, in a new statement. “As the inevitable evolution of this young man into a killer plays out, we knew we had much more backstory to share in this ever-escalating family saga. As we continue to expand the storytelling within the Power universe, we’re looking forward to how this story may intersect with other Power characters during this prequel era.”

The renewal is bittersweet, though, considering how Power Book II: Ghost will conclude after its upcoming, fourth season. However, STARZ is developing a second Power prequel titled Origins that centers around Ghost and Tommy’s origin stories.

Michael Rainey Jr., star of Ghost, reacted to the Raising Kanan renewal. “Oh y’all flexin, huh,” he teased in the comment section of STARZ’s social media announcement.

Power Book II: Ghost will debut the first installment from its two-part final season on June 7. Power Book IV: Force is currently filming in Chicago.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the origin story of Power villain, Kanan Stark—who was played by 50 Cent in the original series.

Set in the early 1990s in Southside Jamaica, Queens, Stark (MeKai Curtis) enters the fast-paced, dangerous world of drugs and power with the help of his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller) and uncles Marvin (London Brown) and Lou (Malcolm Mays). Season three of Raising Kanan ended with some shocking deaths and a surprise return.

If you haven’t caught up on the drama, start from the beginning. The series premiere is available for free on YouTube.

